As fans began to whisper of a “goaltending controversy,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden squashed any such talk in a news conference. Still, he gave the next start to Samsonov, who posted an impressive win against Toronto. But Reirden right back to Holtbylast Friday against the New York Rangers, and the team’s top goaltender hasn’t been in doubt since.

Holtby’s three-game win streak ended with the Capitals’ 4-3 overtime loss against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, but captain Alex Ovechkin called Holtby the best player on the ice. With stunning precision and quick-twitch movement, Holtby had to earn nearly every one of his 36 saves against a dangerous young offensive duo in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“[Holtby] kept us in the game with saves on a number of odd-man rushes,” Reirden sad. “To me, those are read-based and that’s something that we’ve got to continue to work on.”

Holtby has faced adversity and slumps in the past, and he has learned from each. After his struggles against Colorado, Holtby said he needed to “take a deep breath and go out and play,” and that “in a couple months, you won’t remember this conversation.”

“Eighty-two games is a long time, and especially at the start of the season, things get magnified a little bit more than if that same stretch happened in January,” Holtby said. “It probably wouldn’t even be a conversation; no one would talk about it. You learn from experience that way, that part of staying on the same level of not getting too high or too low is recognizing a situation for what it is and keep on grinding away.”

On Thursday night, Holtby made a series of stellar stops against McDavid, who got behind the Capitals defense repeatedly in the third period. McDavid’s skill was particularly evident on an eye-popping one-on-one move past Nick Jensen six minutes into the third period, and his shot hit off the crossbar. Jensen did not reenter the game until almost five minutes left in the third period, during which he took just three shifts.

“I think that there was a number of bad reads and you have to hold players accountable and have them miss a shift or two to help them understand and learn lessons and we will continue to do that and try to improve so this can stop occurring and we can stop letting teams back in the game,” Reirden said

Holtby faced 14 shots in both the second and third periods, with the latter proving to be the most challenging. Holtby held the Oilers scoreless in the second period, but McDavid, who recorded zero shot attempts through the first 40 minutes, came alive in the third. McDavid, who fhad been held without a point in his previous three games, finished with a goal and two assists

Holtby faced odd-man rushes on both of Draistl’s goals, which ultimately proved to be the difference. Samsonov was scheduled to start Friday night in Vancouver, but the team remains clear on the current hierarchy in goal.

“I’ve never been worried about [Holtby], and I certainly was not worried about him this year like I’ve heard some rumblings about,” defenseman John Carlson said. “He’s kept us in games his whole career.”

