Thompson was a guest on the show at halftime of Thursday night’s Warriors-Clippers game as he heals from the torn ACL he suffered in Game 6 of last season’s NBA Finals, the Warriors’ fifth consecutive trip to the championship series. Thompson said his rehab from the injury, which should keep him out the entire season, was going great and that he had no need to rush back because the Warriors’ championship window still was open.

Barkley disagreed to an extreme degree, calling Golden State’s title window “shut” and creating a somewhat awkward moment on the set.

“Number one, I hope you get back soon, but you’re just wrong,” Barkley said,

“I was wrong before the game,” Barkley went on. “I said [the Warriors] were gonna be the 7, 8 seed. They’re not going to make the playoffs. They just can’t score enough.”

The conversation took place at halftime of the Warriors’ first game at Chase Center, their sparkling new home arena, and Barkley’s thoughts perhaps were colored by the Clippers’ 11-point halftime lead over the home team. Golden State’s deficit only would grow from there, and the end result was a 141-122 humiliation that left Warriors Coach Steve Kerr about as Blunt as Barkley.

“This is not a one-off, this is the reality,” Kerr told reporters after the game. “There’s going to be nights like this year. You’ve got to play through it, you’ve got to keep fighting and keep getting better. That’s the plan."

The Warriors have won three of the last five NBA titles, winning at least 70 percent of their regular season games in each season. That’s just not normal, Kerr admitted.

“This is more the reality of the NBA. … The last five years we’ve been living in a world that isn’t supposed to exist. Five years of, if I remember, the best record anybody’s ever had over five years. So this is reality, nine guys 23 or younger, and we’re starting over in many respects.”

Golden State has been forced to roll with so many cheap young players because of Thompson’s injury, Kevin Durant’s departure via free agency, Andre Iguodala’s departure via trade, Shaun Livingston’s retirement and the team’s dicey salary-cap future after handing out max or near-max contracts to Thompson, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and D’Angelo Russell. With so many new faces surrounding the Warriors’ depleted core — Green also went down with an arm contusion early in the game, though he returned in the second quarter — such early-season struggles might be understandable. That didn’t make it any more palatable to Green after the game.

“We f---ing sucked,” he said. “And we gotta get better. I’m not a coach, so I’m not about to go watch a film and say, ‘Oh, well we can build on this.’ I really don’t give a damn about what we can build on. We sucked tonight, and we gotta get better overall. And that’s just what it is.”

As for Thompson, he remained optimistic in the face of Barkley’s blunt critique.

“I mean, Chuck has a right to be a little pessimistic, but I think these young guys are gonna step up, man,” Thompson said. “I did a shooting drill with Jordan Poole yesterday — he smoked me three out of five spots. Glenn Robinson has plenty of experience in this league. I really like what Marquese [Chriss] has given us this training camp. I think it’s exciting, man — I think we got enough guys to get us there, at least.”

