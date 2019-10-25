Two games away from winning their first World Series title since 1924, the Nationals are growing their shark-crazed fan base, and the animal has been adopted as the team’s unofficial mascot.

A popular children’s song slash cultural phenomenon, “Baby Shark” was first played as Gerardo Parra’s walk-up music in June as a nod to his 2-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, and has since become anthemic at Nationals Park as Washington embarked on its most successful playoff run in 86 years. It is now propelling costume sales at local Halloween and party supply stores, and has otherwise infected the greater D.C. area: through choral performances, horn quartet performances, organ performances, children’s singalongs, D.C. Council jam sessions, team-branded merchandise and even religious-themed trash talk.

What a night!!!! Nats you make us proud!!!

Finish the Fight...and yes I wore my lucky clothes that haven’t been washed since the wild card game underneath my shark costume. pic.twitter.com/oWff4HD0b3 — Joan Knisely (@rivahchick) October 24, 2019

And now, Halloween is coming.

“I had to reorder [adult shark costumes],” said Caltagirone. “I think we have enough stocked, but I’m not sure yet. You never know because there might be a mad rush for more.”

Other popular costumes include clowns (referencing both “It” and “Joker”), Captain Marvel, Aladdin and sexy policewomen, according to multiple retailers, but it is the shark outfit that has taken on a special meaning throughout the region.

Todd Arcila, owner of Halloween Express in Falls Church, said the “Baby Shark” tune was so big that even some costumes there play the song.

“That, in itself, has been a phenomenon,” Arcila said. “But I have sold for the Nationals. I expected sales to be strong anyway because the song was big for kids.”

While kids’ sizes have not sold as well as Arcila hoped, he said he has already sold out of inflatable shark outfits and only has one adult size left, which he figures could soon be gone.

“Definitely I’ve had some Nationals fans come in here and buy out more of the adult ones,” Arcila said.

Invited employees to bring their families to @USTreasury for early trick-or-treating. Always nice to have families here. Happy Halloween! pic.twitter.com/pgZWEDnhoh — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) October 23, 2019

The shark is being embraced by other Washington-area businesses as well. Some Boston Market restaurants in the region, for example, are hanging banners that read “Baby Shark Market” in place of their usual signs.

“We are trying to celebrate the Washington Nationals and Baby Shark is one of their signs,” said Waqar Rizvi, general manager of the Boston Market in McLean. “We are with our local team.”

Rizvi said he is now trying to buy hats and jerseys for his crew. If he can’t find any, he said, he is considering getting, yes that’s right, shark costumes.

Shark hats and costumes intended for infants and toddlers are also available in some stores.

“So if the whole family wants to get in the spirit of the Nationals’ ‘Baby Shark’ craze, we definitely have that,” Caltagirone said.

Joe Figueroa, 31, bought a Nationals-inspired baby shark costume over the weekend for his eight-month-old, Emma.

“She’s got her daycare Halloween party on Friday,” Joe said. “She may not be the only baby shark, but she will definitely be a baby shark.”

Figueroa doesn’t have tickets to Game 3. Instead, he plans to watch the game elsewhere in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

“I don’t have [a shark costume] for myself, but I was thinking of maybe spontaneously getting a hat,” he said. “I’m very willing to put on a shark for this occasion.”

He won’t be alone. With the Nationals leading the Houston Astros, 2-0, and pleasant weather expected, tens of thousands of fans are expected to stream into the Navy Yard neighborhood Friday night. Among that sea of fans, shark sightings are guaranteed.

