Fail: Josh Norman, Stefon Diggs defender

Norman, who missed Sunday’s loss to the 49ers with thigh and hand injuries and was less than 100 percent all week, was active against the Vikings. He was used sparingly in the first half, but was pressed into action in the second half while trainers tended to fellow cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who suffered a hamstring injury. Early in the third quarter, Norman got beat by Stefon Diggs for a 39-yard gain on a key third-and-9 from deep in Minnesota territory. The drive culminated in a short field goal that gave the Vikings a 16-6 lead. It didn’t much matter who was trying to cover Diggs on Thursday. The former Maryland star also made Fabian Moreau look bad on multiple occasions, and finished with seven catches for 143 yards. Washington’s secondary was picked apart by Kirk Cousins, who posted the highest completion percentage (88.5) with a minimum of 20 attempts in Vikings history.

Kirk Cousins completed 23-of-26 passes Thursday night (88.5%), the highest completion percentage in a game in Vikings’ history (min. 20 attempts), beating Brett Favre’s record in 2009 (88.0%). Of Cousins’ three incompletions, two were throwaways and the other was a dropped pass. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2019

Hail: Adrian Peterson’s homecoming

Adrian Peterson spent the first 10 years of his career in Minnesota, and while he’d returned to Minneapolis as a member of the Saints in Week 1 of the 2017 season, he had only six carries in that game. Peterson rushed 14 times for 76 yards on Thursday, including a nifty 14-yard run set up by one of the cutback moves the 34-year-old made so often during his decade with the Vikings. On a 29-yard run in the second half, Peterson passed LaDainian Tomlinson and Jerome Bettis and moved into sixth place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. He said afterward that he was “holding back tears” when he was shown on the scoreboard and acknowledged by the crowd late in the game. He also said he caught himself almost doing the Vikings’ “Skol” chant out of habit.

Cool moment. Vikings put Adrian Peterson up in the board and the crowd cheers and chants AP, AP. Peterson with a quick acknowledgement. pic.twitter.com/E1asdYeq7T — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) October 25, 2019

Fail: Case Keenum’s revenge game

Keenum, who led the Vikings to the NFC championship game after the 2017 season and was subsequently replaced by Cousins, started hot on Thursday, completing his first seven passes. He also lost a fumble in the first quarter that led to a Vikings field goal. Keenum finished 12 of 16 for 130 yards, all in the first half, as he suffered a concussion before halftime and was replaced by rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins at the start of the third quarter.

Hail: Game time

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred might want to consult Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan on ways to speed up the game of baseball. Four days after playing the fastest game in FedEx Field history, Washington lost in quick fashion again, a tidy 2 hours and 41 minutes.

Washington’s last game took 2:36, the fastest NFL game since ’09. Tonight was 2:41. It’s as if Callahan is running out the clock on the season. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 25, 2019

Fail: Prime-time

Washington dropped its fifth consecutive prime-time game dating back to the 2017 season, including a 31-15 loss to the Bears on “Monday Night Football” in September. Cousins, meanwhile, improved to 6-13 in his career in prime-time. Most of his losses, of course, came as the quarterback of the Redskins.

