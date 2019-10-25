I’m humbled by the invitation, and I realize is a big big big honor but I really hope that by Saturday night all of WASHINGTON will be celebrating that the @Nationals are the 2019 @MLB World Series Champions...🙏😘😘👨‍🍳⚾️🏆 https://t.co/V6EvP9L7Lr

Andrés has been one of culinary Washington’s most prominent names since 1993, when he became chef at Jaleo. Since then he has opened other outposts of the Spanish tapas eatery along with a host of other restaurants in the area. Andrés also received acclaim for his humanitarian efforts for founding World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals in the wake of natural disasters.