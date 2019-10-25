The Nationals announced Friday that D.C. restaurateur and humanitarian José Andrés will throw out the first pitch ahead of World Series Game 5 on Sunday, should the series extend that long.

Andrés said he was “humbled” by the honor in a tweet early Friday but hopes that the Nats — up two games to none — can wrap things up by Game 4 on Saturday night.

Andrés has been one of culinary Washington’s most prominent names since 1993, when he became chef at Jaleo. Since then he has opened other outposts of the Spanish tapas eatery along with a host of other restaurants in the area. Andrés also received acclaim for his humanitarian efforts for founding World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals in the wake of natural disasters.

On Thursday, President Trump announced that he planned to attend World Series Game 5. Andrés, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Spain, has been a longtime critic of the president’s views on immigrants and halted plans to open a restaurant at the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington, spurring a $10 million breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by the Trump Organization that was settled in April 2017.

