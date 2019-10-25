I’m humbled by the invitation, and I realize is a big big big honor but I really hope that by Saturday night all of WASHINGTON will be celebrating that the @Nationals are the 2019 @MLB World Series Champions...🙏😘😘👨🍳⚾️🏆 https://t.co/V6EvP9L7Lr— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 25, 2019
Andrés has been one of culinary Washington’s most prominent names since 1993, when he became chef at Jaleo. Since then he has opened other outposts of the Spanish tapas eatery along with a host of other restaurants in the area. Andrés also received acclaim for his humanitarian efforts for founding World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals in the wake of natural disasters.
On Thursday, President Trump announced that he planned to attend World Series Game 5. Andrés, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Spain, has been a longtime critic of the president’s views on immigrants and halted plans to open a restaurant at the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington, spurring a $10 million breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by the Trump Organization that was settled in April 2017.
