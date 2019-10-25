Newberry takes care to keep Navy’s defense humble because so far this season, it has soared: After a dismal 2018 and staff overhaul that included head coach Ken Niumatalolo hiring five new defensive assistants, including Newberry, at the start of the year, the Midshipmen are ranked 13th in the country in total defense and 16th in rushing defense. Newberry’s guys are a big part of the reason Navy is on the cusp of bowl eligibility — the team needs just one more win to book its 15th bowl-eligible season in the past 17 years — with six games left to play.

But Newberry knows this revitalized defense's toughest days are ahead. Dates at No. 8 Notre Dame and against AAC-leading Southern Methodist lie down the road, and more immediate danger arrives in town Saturday in the form of a roiling Green Wave.

“It doesn't take long to watch film of Tulane on offense and know that they're a really, really good football team,” Newberry said.

Tulane (5-1, 2-1 AAC) arrives in Annapolis midway through a resurgent season of its own. The Green Wave is led by graduate transfer Justin McMillan who did the odd thing of spending three years at LSU before moving down the figurative road to play for Coach Willie Fritz's team, and the odd thing paid off: McMillan is one of the top rushers (55.7 yards per game) on the eighth-best rushing team in the nation (267.7 yards per game), has posted a 10-3 record since taking over the starting job in the middle of last season and has Tulane on the brink of bowl eligibility for the second straight year.

The last time the Green Wave was bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons was in 1979-80.

It’s that potent rushing offense that will test Navy’s defense the most. McMillan can throw, to be sure — he averages a healthy 175.6 yards per game — but Fritz ran the triple-option at Georgia Southern before landing in New Orleans and his Tulane team prefers to run the ball as well, just like the Mids.

Fritz has the personnel to run hard; seniors Darius Bradwell and Corey Dauphine stand out among a slew of talented rushers. Bradwell has 325 yards through just five games this year, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and Dauphine has 377 yards through seven games and averages 10.5 yards per carry. Bradwell didn't play in last week's loss to Memphis due to a leg injury and Dauphine left the game in the second quarter due to a wrist injury, but Fritz is hopeful both will be on the field Saturday.

Navy is preparing as if both will play.

“It’s going to be a big test for us,” Niumatalolo said. " … they’ve got a running quarter back who can throw. So the team who’s going to be able to run the ball is going to win this game, and we’re both going to try to run the ball."

The Mids’ rushing defense stands at No. 16 in the country, allowing just 96.7 yards per game, and has the added benefit of receiving support from the top rushing offense in the nation — Navy runs for 345 yards per game behind speedy quarterback Malcolm Perry.

They've also already handled the second-best rushing offense in the nation this year in Air Force, which averages 304.6 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry. Navy limited the Falcons to 214 yards and 2.4 yards per carry in a win earlier this month.

But Tulane has experienced players leading an offense that is versatile in its schemes, and Newberry's defense is young. The task this week has been to make sure Navy isn't surprised on the field Saturday.

“It's almost like they're an NFL team where they have a lot of outside zones, inside zones, under center stuff, shotgun stuff, they have three different offenses, basically, that they run the ball out of and a ton of different backs that they have for each of those formations,” said sophomore Diego Fagot, who leads Navy's defense with 42 tackles. “It's a huge emphasis in practice right now."

