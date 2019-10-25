Linebacker Zach Brown said Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was the team’s “weakest part” of their offense. Cousins then took the Eagles to task in a 38-20 rout. Brown was cut the next day.

The Eagles went on to drop a prime time affair with the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday night in a 37-10 shellacking after Coach Doug Pederson guaranteed a victory last week.

“We’re going down to Dallas, and our guys are gonna be ready to play,” Pederson said the same day Brown was released. “And we’re gonna win that football game, and when we do, we’re in first place in the NFC East.”

Philadelphia then released cornerback Orlando Scandrick on Monday. This was the second time this season that the Eagles cut Scandrick, who spent training camp with the team but was let go before being brought back in late September.

Scandrick appeared on Fox Sports 1′s “Undisputed” on Friday, describing what he believes is wrong with the team and calling out both General Manager Howie Roseman and fellow defensive back Malcolm Jenkins.

Scandrick said his release “felt really, really scapegoatish. The problem in Philadelphia is much, much deeper than me.”

“Zach Brown goes out and says we need to put it in the quarterback’s hands and he gets released.” Scandrick said. “The head coach goes out and says, ‘Oh, we’re gonna go down to Dallas and we’re gonna win and go be in first place.’ Should he get released?”

Scandrick wasn’t done.

“I don’t believe anything that Howie [Roseman] says,” he said of Philadelphia’s GM. “Howie is one of the people that if he told me it was raining outside, I’d probably get some shorts, just in case.”

In three games with the Eagles, Scandrick logged seven tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a 44-yard fumble return for a touchdown against the Jets. The 32-year-old said Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII victory over the Patriots altered the team’s mind-set.

“I think they’re having a tough time dealing with success,” he said. “That locker room is different. I still feel like they’re living on that Super Bowl high. It’s over. You’re living in the past.”

Without naming him specifically, Scandrick then turned his criticism toward defensive captain Malcolm Jenkins, indicating he wasn’t held accountable for a coverage snafu against the Vikings.

“There’s some accountability issues going on there and it starts from the top,” Scandrick said while bringing up tackle Lane Johnson’s comments about a player “of some significance” being late to meetings and practice.

“I think there’s some selfish people on that defense, though,” Scandrick said. “I think that Rasul Douglas, who is a good friend of mine, he took some unwanted heat for some blown coverages on some other people’s selfish play.”

Hosts Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless speculated the culprit was Jenkins.

“When you wear a 'C' on your jersey, it’s your job to bring guys along,” Scandrick said. “Sometimes you need to take the hard down, you need to take the hard job, and you need to, like, bring the thing together. I don’t know if that’s the case. Look at everything that happened — you hold out for a contract, you come in, you’re not really making any plays, like splash plays …”

Jenkins addressed Scandrick’s comments Friday, saying “I don’t really give two s----- about people who ain’t here.”

“You ask anybody in the locker room who I am as a player, who I am to this team — I think one of the things he said was that I didn’t take accountability for certain plays,” Jenkins said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Anybody goes and looks at any of my comments, I immediately take credit for all of the mistakes I make."

Scandrick’s comments Friday don’t quite line up with what he’s said over the last couple of weeks. The Eagles posted a video Friday of Scandrick complimenting a mic’d up Jenkins during the Minnesota loss.

