Bloom helped construct a Rays roster that won 96 games and defeated the Oakland Athletics in the American League wild-card game before taking the Houston Astros to a fifth and deciding game in the division series despite opening the season with a payroll of $60,646,776, the lowest in MLB. After winning the 2018 World Series and beginning the year with the highest payroll in baseball — reportedly $221,646,148 — the Red Sox missed the postseason.

Boston’s newest hire arrives with plenty of high praise among baseball’s inner circle.

“It’s rare to find a person in baseball about whom nobody has a bad word to say,” Feinsand tweeted. “Chaim Bloom is one of those people. Early response from execs around the league is that the Red Sox made themselves a fantastic hire.”

“For a guy as smart and accomplished as he is, I think he gives everyone a feeling that he’s approachable and wants to engage,” a former co-worker of Bloom’s told ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Chain Bloom descriptions from 2 former colleagues:"Great Listener, processed and fair."

"Understands all org. layers."

"Not a great public speaker, but superb 1-on-1."

"Never afraid to accept responsibility when things go wrong."

industry hold Bloom and Neander in high regard — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) October 25, 2019

Chaim Bloom may be the most well-regarded executive in baseball without a GM title. If he is indeed the Red Sox’s choice, as multiple sources believe he will be, this would be seen as a home run of a hire. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 25, 2019

Bloom, 36, has spent the past 15 seasons with the Rays, beginning with an internship in 2005. He worked his way up to assistant director of minor league operations in 2008 and director of baseball operations in 2011, where he worked in contract negotiations, budgets and oversight of the team’s league support staff and international scouting. The Rays promoted him to director of baseball operations in 2014, and he has held the role of senior vice president of baseball operations since 2016.

The Red Sox made the surprising move to fire president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in September, less than a year after winning the World Series. Owners John Henry and Tom Werner said they fired Dombrowski because they differed in their vision for building the team’s future.

Bloom was the Red Sox’s only external candidate for the position, according to Feinsand.

Now in Boston, Bloom will operate a franchise with financial flexibility far exceeding his purview during his Tampa Bay tenure. But the job does come with some challenges moving forward and the Red Sox hope Bloom can navigate potentially muddy waters.

Mookie Betts, the 2018 American League MVP, is slated to become a free agent after the 2020 season, and J.D. Martinez, who cranked out 79 home runs and 235 RBI the last two seasons, can opt out of his contract five days after the World Series ends.

Bloom, a Philadelphia native, graduated from Yale in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in classics (Latin).

