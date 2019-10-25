The 2019 World Series: What you need to read

The Washington Nationals took a commanding 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven series with Wednesday night’s stunning 12-3 rout in Game 2. The series now shifts to Washington for Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary). Aníbal Sánchez will pitch Game 3 for the Nationals opposite Zach Greinke of the Astros.

The Nationals are appearing in their first World Series in franchise history, but it’s not the first World Series for a Washington baseball team. Here’s a guide to help you understand the city’s confusing baseball history.

So what makes this Nationals team special? Hugs, dugout dance parties and, of course, “Baby Shark,” the team’s unofficial anthem.

The team has also risen to the moment, columnist Barry Svrluga writes, while the Astros — and its vaunted offense — have shriveled.

Here’s what else you need to know:

• First pitch for Game 3 will feature members of inaugural 2005 Nationals

• What happens if it rains during the World Series?

• World Series schedule and how to watch

• The story behind the Nationals’ lucky sunglasses is even weirder than you think