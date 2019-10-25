AD

The energy has hit 11 because not only are the Nationals in the World Series again, but they’ve seized a stunning 2-0 lead over the juggernaut Houston Astros. This development has surprised even the players.

“It would have been a success if we only came in and stole one game,” star third baseman Anthony Rendon said in Houston on Wednesday. He added winning both was “great,” in typically understated Rendon fashion. But his expression after the 12-3, Game 2 win betrayed his surprise that they’d pulled this off.

This absurd team, this inability to stop having fun, this tantalizingly close brush with a championship has fans forgetting all the heartbreaks which came before it. Even as Astros Manager A.J. Hinch vowed on Thursday night his team would not go down without a fight, calls and emails poured into local media expressing confidence that the Nationals could pull off a sweep, which was unthinkable even two days ago. If Gerardo Parra pinch-hits in a close game, the reverberations of the “Baby Shark” chomps might break the stadium off its moors and float away into the Anacostia River. (Okay, that’s a bit much.)

The Nationals, on the field, are throwing fourth starter Aníbal Sánchez against the Astros’ third starter Zack Greinke. The mid-30s right-handers are not the fireballing aces of the last two nights, and their bevies of pitches and difficult off-speed symbolize the veteran craftiness needed to survive more than a decade in the majors.

But, up until first pitch on Friday, the focus won’t be on the field. This game, this elite and silly Nationals team, has helped people sit back and think about what’s happened not just to the team since baseball returned. It’s held up a mirror to a part of the city.

Okay, I wasn't going to do this, but what the heck. Let's walk to #Nats Park, before the ballpark was built, and now. We'll start by the subway station at New Jersey and M, in 2005 and now. (1/??) pic.twitter.com/zVYz4t4ewH — 🎃 Jack-o'-lantern Land (@JDLand) October 25, 2019

Game 3 reading

The mighty Astros have lost their mojo, and they’re running out of time to get it back. Every quality that made the Astros a force during the regular season has seemingly evaporated in the World Series, leaving the AL champions staggered and searching for answers. (Read more)

Things change, but Dave Martinez remains the even-keeled beating heart of the Nats. Manager of the NL champs is a little less caffeinated these days, but still solves the chemistry equation that is a well-run clubhouse. (Read more)

The Nationals are meeting the World Series moment, and the Astros are shrinking from it. The Nationals will take a 2-0 series lead over the vaunted Houston Astros back to Washington. Don’t just consider what that means. Embrace it. (Read more)

The secret to the Nationals’ success? Two-out magic — and that’s no accident. The club has learned from previous postseason failures and put together a seasoned lineup that knows how to produce in the clutch. (Read more)

MASN cheers on the Nationals, even as it fights the team in court. The Nationals are embroiled in multiple lawsuits with their regular season broadcast partner, but the network is still rooting on the team in the World Series. (Read more)

Don’t call Nats fans ‘bandwagoners.’ We’ve earned this moment. From not having a team to the decrepit RFK Stadium days to national ridicule to now, Nationals fans deserve this joyride. (Read more)

For Maury Povich and his family, Washington baseball is ‘part of our DNA.' From his legendary father to his memories of the Senators to his relationship with the Nationals’ owners, Povich’s ties with Washington baseball run deep. (Read more)

World Series overview

All games on Fox

· Game 1 at Houston — Nationals 5, Astros 4

· Game 2 at Houston — Nationals 12, Astros 3

· Game 3 at Washington — Friday, 8:07 p.m.

· Game 4 at Washington — Saturday, 8:07 p.m.

· Game 5 at Washington — Sunday, 8:07 p.m. (if necessary)

· Game 6 at Houston — Tuesday, 8:07 p.m. (if necessary)

· Game 7 at Houston — Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. (if necessary)

