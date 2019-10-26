Rendon didn’t wait. He swung at the first pitch, which seemed curious considering Greinke had issued a five-pitch walk to the batter before. But it made more sense with what the pitcher threw, a 91-mph fastball down the pipe, and the situation. This was Rendon’s chance at the type of timely hitting which delivered the Nationals Games 1 and 2 of the World Series.

That seemed like a bit of good process, bad result. It was what happened later that looked strange.

AD

AD

The National League MVP candidate is one of the most patient hitters in baseball. He saw 4.09 pitches per plate appearance this season, one of the top rates in the majors. He swung at the first pitch about a quarter of the time, which ranks him in the bottom quarter among qualified hitters. Yet that approach changed Friday, and it seemed to contribute to his struggles with runners on base — 0 for 3, no productive outs.

Rendon tried to ambush the pitcher in those three at-bats by swinging at the first pitch. All were in the strike zone, but it’s unclear why Rendon had an about-face with his strategy. He did not appear in the Nationals clubhouse after the game. Manager Dave Martinez acknowledged it could have been a part of the game plan.

“We want to be aggressive in the strike zone,” he said when asked about Rendon’s first-pitch hacks. “That's our goal.”

AD

AD

The Nationals as a team attacked early and often in Game 3. Juan Soto swung at the first pitch he saw, a curveball in the first inning, and grounded out to strand Rendon in scoring position. The aggressiveness surprised the Astros, and at one point, catcher Robinson Chirinos believed the Nationals had swung at every curveball, so he watched video to see if Greinke was tipping his pitch. He found nothing.

“If we see something good to hit, we’re going to swing,” Soto said, explaining the Nationals’ side. He added that the team didn’t talk during the game about whether they needed to be less aggressive.

Greinke was still wary of pitch-tipping, so he started mixing the curveball with his fastball. He attacked Adam Eaton that in the fifth inning, but he waited on something else, got a change-up and flicked it into left field for a single. Greinke went back to the change-up for his first pitch against Rendon. It painted the bottom of the strike zone, and maybe Rendon thought he could do something with it. He flew out to left.

AD

AD

Nationals players expressed trust in Rendon’s selectivity with what to swing at. He worked full counts in his other two at-bats, and he’s shown all year he won’t chase. He swung at 23.8 percent of pitches outside the strike zone this year, one of the best rates in MLB, according to FanGraphs.

Trea Turner didn’t mind Rendon’s approach. He thinks a lot about when to battle when to first-pitch swing because conventional baseball wisdom tasks him, the leadoff hitter, with seeing as many pitches as possible. He should set up the hitters behind him. But Turner bristled at that notion during the postseason.

“You're facing really, really good pitching, and sometimes the best pitch is the first pitch of the at-bat,” he said. “If you're seeing a guy good and you see the pitch you want and you take a good hack at it, let it go.”

AD

AD

Rendon led off the seventh against a reliever he hadn’t faced before, Will Harris, and fought the count full. The eighth pitch, a cutter, was up and away but caught a sizable part of the plate. Rendon flew out to center field again.

Later, in the ninth, Rendon faced one of the game’s best closers in Roberto Osuna. He got another cutter up in the zone, a similar pitch to what he’d seen from Harris, and he seemed ready. Rendon hacked but got underneath it. He popped out to the catcher, not advancing Eaton for the third time that night.

Afterward, none of his Nationals teammates took issue with the approach. They all wanted to puzzle out what was wrong, and maybe that started with being less aggressive. Turner doubled-down on his assertion that aggressive was better in the playoffs.

AD

“One swing, one pitch,” he said, “could be the difference in the game.”

AD

Read more:

AD