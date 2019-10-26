“It’s incredible,” he said. “Honestly, I can’t believe it.”

The goals came in minutes 21 (left foot), 45 (right foot) and 56 (sensational header) as Pulisic opened his Chelsea scoring account after two months of inconsistent playing time and questions about whether the Blues had overspent when they acquired him from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund this summer for $73 million.

AD

Saturday’s appearance was Pulisic’s first starting assignment in Premier League competition since Aug. 31.

AD

Amid Pulisic’s integration into the London club, Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard had pleaded for patience. He spoke highly on his U.S. pupil this week after Pulisic performed well as a sub against both Newcastle (league match) and Ajax, in which he assisted on the lone goal in the UEFA Champions League away game.

“It’s normal” to wait for an opportunity, he said. “I wanted to make an impact and it’s not going to happen right away. I had to prove myself and continue to work. I’m happy to go out and help the team today.”

The only other U.S. national team player to record a Premier League hat trick was Clint Dempsey for Fulham in January 2012 against Newcastle. Dempsey also posted a hat trick in the FA Cup.

AD

Pulisic is, by far, the youngest American to score twice in England’s top tier. He is also the youngest three-goal scorer in a Premier League match in Chelsea history.

AD

The Blues have won four straight in league play (6-2-2 overall) and seven straight in all competitions.

On Wednesday, Pulisic and Chelsea will host Manchester United in the League Cup. His next U.S. appearance is expected to come Nov. 15 against Canada in a Concacaf Nations League match in Orlando.

Let us breakdown those two Christian Pulisic goals for ya pic.twitter.com/gfSiXza3OL — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 26, 2019

PULISIC HATTRICK AHHHHH pic.twitter.com/UPNktW4pBp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 26, 2019

Read more:

AD