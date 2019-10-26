

Is this the day for Jim Harbaugh? (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Last weekend, three Power Five conference teams lost outright as favorites of at least 17 points, the first time that had happened on the same day in more than 12 years. Only one of those losses — Wisconsin’s stunning defeat at eternally mediocre Illinois — threw a wrench into the still-gestating College Football Playoff picture, but it was the kind of disruption that has been missing for much of this season.

Time Game TV Noon No. 5 Oklahoma at Kansas State ABC Noon No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State Fox Noon Miami at Pittsburgh ESPN Noon No. 20 Iowa at Northwestern ESPN2 Noon No. 21 Appalachian State at South Alabama ESPNU Noon Mississippi State at Texas A&M SEC Network Noon San Jose State at Army CBS Sports Network Noon Illinois at Purdue Big Ten Network Noon Liberty at Rutgers Big Ten Network 3:30 No. 9 Auburn at No. 2 LSU CBS 3:30 No. 6 Penn State at Michigan State ABC 3:30 No. 15 Texas at TCU Fox 3:30 Maryland at No. 17 Minnesota ESPN 3:30 Syracuse at Florida State ESPN2 3:30 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Iowa State Fox Sports 1 3:30 Florida International at Middle Tennessee NFL Network 3:30 Virginia at Louisville ACC Network 3:30 Arizona at Stanford Pac-12 Network 3:30 Indiana at Nebraska Big Ten Network 3:30 Tulane at Navy CBS Sports Network 3:30 Towson at James Madison MASN2 (in D.C. area) 3:45 South Florida at East Carolina ESPNU 4 Duke at North Carolina NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area) 4 South Carolina at Tennessee SEC Network 7 Texas Tech at Kansas Fox Sports 1 7 Central Florida at Temple ESPN2 7 Memphis at Tulsa CBS Sports Network 7:30 No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 19 Michigan ABC 7:30 Boston College at No. 4 Clemson ACC Network 7:30 No. 24 Arizona State at UCLA Pac-12 Network 7:30 Colorado State at Fresno State ESPNU 7:30 Missouri at Kentucky SEC Network 10 California at No. 12 Utah Fox Sports 1 10:15 Utah State at Air Force ESPN2 10:30 Washington State at No. 11 Oregon ESPN 10:30 San Diego State at UNLV CBS Sports Network

Noontime

Wisconsin had allowed only 29 points and had posted four shutouts entering last week’s game against Illinois, which had previously been defeated by Eastern Michigan, hadn’t beaten a ranked team since 2011 and lost both its star wide receiver and top defensive end during the game to injury. So, yeah, the Badgers’ 24-23 loss was a strange one, and it took a whole lot of shine off Saturday’s Wisconsin-Ohio State tilt: What once was a possible Big Ten title game preview between top-six teams now features just one of those — the Buckeyes — favored by roughly two touchdowns. And why not? Ohio State has won its first seven games by an average of almost 42 points. Keep in mind that the Buckeyes have suffered season-killing losses to lesser teams in each of the past two years (Purdue last season, Iowa in 2017). But both of those games were on the road, and Ohio State last lost a home game to a team outside the top 10 in 2014.

Midafternoon

Auburn is allowing 224.7 passing yards per game, which isn’t awful but is far from great. (It ranks 68th nationally.) Even less great are the facts that three of the Tigers’ first seven opponents — Tulane, Kent State and Mississippi State — rank 94th or worse in passing yards per game, and that Auburn managed all of one interception against those three low-flying offenses. Auburn was able to pick off two passes in a 51-10 win at terrible Arkansas last weekend, but the passing attack it will face Saturday is next-level stuff: LSU and quarterback Joe Burrow, who has 29 touchdown passes (tied for first nationally) and 2,484 passing yards (second most). Auburn seems content to bend (it has allowed 66 passing plays of at least 10 yards, which ranks 84th) but not break (it has allowed only 17 passing plays of at least 20 yards, which ranks 26th), and in four SEC games opposing quarterbacks are just 2 for 11 on throws that travel more than 20 yards in the air). Problem is, only Washington State and Hawaii have more passing plays of at least 10 yards than LSU, meaning there could be a whole lot of bending in Baton Rouge.

The late show

We’re in Week, oh, let’s say 250 of the Jim Harbaugh Narrative at Michigan: that he can’t win as an underdog, that he can’t beat top 25 teams, that he’s biding his time until he can return to the NFL. That last bit was especially prevalent this week, when Harbaugh felt compelled to write a letter to the parents of his current and prospective players that called a report about his budding NFL plans “total crap.” But at some point, the Wolverines are going to have to win a game such as Saturday’s against Notre Dame simply because the talent Harbaugh has collected has to pay off at some point. Love 'em or hate ‘em, recruiting rankings have proved to be a reliable predictor of success, and Michigan ranks 12th nationally in the four-year composite recruiting rankings compiled this year for SB Nation by Bill Connelly. (Those are the four recruiting classes that Harbaugh has fully controlled; his first, in 2015, was a patchwork effort because he was hired barely a month before National Signing Day.) If Harbaugh can’t do better than eight wins with such talent — and the Wolverines probably are looking at 8-4, tops, if they lose to the Fighting Irish — then it’s clearly not working.

Read more on college football:

A sweet perk for Maryland coaches: ice bream named in their honor

Maryland basketball will begin the season ranked No. 7

John Feinstein: Iowa State is finally a winner under Matt Campbell. The next step is winning big.

Four-time cancer survivor nails the most emotional extra point you’ll ever see