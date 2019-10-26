AD

2. QB Joe Burrow, LSU (2,484 yards, 29 TD, 3 INT passing; 94 yards, 2 TD rushing). Meet the new single-season passing touchdown record-holder in Baton Rouge. There are still five games left in the regular season. Burrow shredded Mississippi State for 327 yards and four touchdowns in a road rout. (LW: 3)

3. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (2,166 yards, 27 TD, 2 INT passing; 30 yards, 2 TD rushing). The junior’s ankle surgery alters the race for the stiff-arming statue, and he will tumble a few more spots if he misses any more than the Crimson Tide’s date with Arkansas on Saturday. But there could be chances for a singular moment against Auburn or in a potential SEC title game if the Crimson Tide is still in the playoff hunt. (LW: 1)

4. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State (1,492 yards, 22 TD, 1 INT passing; 291 yards, 8 TD rushing). Fields has yet to throw more than 25 times in a game, an illustration of how well the Buckeyes have had games in hand so far. He should be in for a more taxing day against Wisconsin’s defense. (LW: 4)

5. QB Justin Herbert, Oregon (1,882 yards, 21 TD, 1 INT passing). Had a 280-yard, four-touchdown day against Washington as the Ducks seized firm control of the Pac-12 North. The absence of high-profile opponents the rest of the way will work against Herbert — not to mention Oregon’s playoff hopes. But he’s having a sensational season. (LW: Not ranked)

6. RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (1,265 yards, 15 TD rushing; 6 receptions for 24 yards). He won’t win the Heisman, but the nation’s biggest workhorse back posted another 171 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Baylor last week. Hubbard is single-handedly making the 4-3 Cowboys appointment viewing on Saturdays. (LW: 6)

7. RB Travis Etienne, Clemson (781 yards, 6 TD rushing; 15 receptions for 128 yards and 1 TD). At some point, there will be a drumbeat for somebody on the Tigers’ roster to get some Heisman traction. Well, at least as long as they’re undefeated. The defending ACC player of the year, Etienne is averaging 8.0 yards per carry. He should be fresh for the stretch run; he’s averaging 14 rushing attempts per game. (LW: Not ranked)

Five with the most as stake in Week 9

1. Auburn. From Oregon on a neutral field to trips to Texas A&M, Florida and now LSU, there isn’t a more tested team away from home than the Tigers (6-1, 3-1 SEC). If they can snag a win in Death Valley, they’ll maintain a playoff pulse entering a four-game November homestand (including rivalry dates with Georgia and Alabama on the Plains).

2. LSU. There’s a little bit less of an onus on Ed Orgeron’s team when the SEC West’s two sets of Tigers tangle, if only because it hasn’t absorbed a loss. So there’s a teensy bit less at stake, but not much. It’s the last game for LSU (7-0, 3-0 SEC) before it heads to Alabama for the 2019 regular season’s game of the century on Nov. 9.

3. Ohio State. The 7-0 Buckeyes continue to pound opponents, and with Maryland and Rutgers up to start November, it’s difficult to envision them at anything other than 10-0 if they can handle an angry Wisconsin team in the Horseshoe. The Badgers still have only one loss, but their one-point setback at Illinois last week was one of the season’s most startling results.

4. Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish (5-1) open the second half of their schedule on the road against Michigan in what could be their most daunting remaining game. Notre Dame has to win out to maintain any playoff hopes, but it could also use some style points in Ann Arbor.

5. Liberty. The Flames are looking for their first victory over a Power Five school since moving up to the FBS level last year and only their second ever after toppling Baylor in 2017. A trip to reeling Rutgers is such a great opportunity that Liberty (5-2) is actually favored by a little more than a touchdown.

Tide’s Mac attack

Alabama’s offense is in the hands of redshirt sophomore quarterback Mac Jones, at least for now.

Jones takes over for Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered an ankle injury Saturday against Tennessee and underwent surgery this week. Coach Nick Saban told reporters this week there was not a firm timeline for Tagovailoa to return.

Jones was 6 of 11 for 72 yards in relief of Tagovailoa and will start Saturday for the Crimson Tide (7-0, 4-0 SEC) at home against Arkansas (2-5, 0-4). Considering the Razorbacks have lost 15 consecutive SEC games and 19 of their last 20, Alabama probably won’t need Jones to be a statistical dynamo in his first start (but surely wouldn’t complain if he was).

If Tagovailoa misses more than one game, Jones could find himself in quite a spotlight in his second potential start when the Crimson Tide plays host to undefeated LSU on Nov. 9.

First-year turnarounds

Two of this season’s more impressive turnarounds have come under first-year coaches at Group of Five schools with some history of success of late.

Former Florida coach Jim McElwain has steered Central Michigan to a 5-3 start a year after the Chippewas went 1-11. That season was a decided outlier for the Mid-American Conference school; Central Michigan had won between six and eight games in each of its previous six seasons.

Credit a pair of backs and a veteran offensive line for the improvement. Jonathan Ward (661 yards, eight touchdowns) and Kobe Lewis (616 yards, eight TDs) are one of only two sets of FBS teammates to both reach 600 rushing yards so far this year (Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks are the other tandem).

Western Kentucky (5-2, 4-0 Conference USA) has also enjoyed a rebound after going 3-9 last year, its worst season since 2010. The Hilltoppers’ defense allowed 421.6 yards and 27.8 points per game in 2018, numbers first-year coach Tyson Helton’s team has cut to 287.3 yards (15th in the FBS) and 17.9 point (17th).

All of this has come after an inauspicious opening loss to FCS school Central Arkansas. The Hilltoppers have allowed just 52 points in their five victories to close in on bowl eligibility, but do face a challenging stretch against Conference USA contenders Marshall and Florida Atlantic over the next two weeks.

