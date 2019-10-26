The 36-year-old has at times struggled with the demands of catching this season. He missed most of September with right elbow inflammation. And he knew right away that this injury was serious. He wanted to stay in for the rest of the inning, so he finished the last 10 pitches before walking off, but afterward he talked to Manager Dave Martinez.

Suzuki wanted to hit, but the pain overwhelmed him and he decided he “would be doing a disservice to the team” if he continued. The Nationals pinch-hit Gerardo Parra, and Parra struck out as the Nationals zoomed toward a 4-1 Game 3 loss which sliced their World Series lead to 2-1. The team replaced him with Yan Gomes in the seventh. Martinez later told reporters Suzuki might get an MRI, but he cautioned he wouldn’t know more until Saturday.

“It was one of those things where you try to fight through it, but I just wouldn’t — I wouldn’t have been helping the team,” Suzuki said. “So ... ” he trailed off.

When asked how he felt in the moment, he frowned and appeared to be in discomfort.

“We’ll see,” he said. “We’ll see how I feel tomorrow.”

The Nationals consider Suzuki an invaluable piece. He struggled at the plate this postseason until, in Game 2, he rocketed a home run off Astros starter Justin Verlander which sparked a six-run seventh inning and broke the game open. The struggles returned in Game 3, when he struck out in each of his only two at-bats. But his real value lies in handling the rotation. He’s the personal catcher for Game 3 starter Aníbal Sánchez as well as ace Max Scherzer, who’s lined up to start Game 5. Scherzer raved this season about the veteran catcher’s game-calling ability, and his numbers with Suzuki (99 2/3 innings, 2.08 ERA) compared favorable to Gomes (72 2/3, 4.09).

The only grin Suzuki flashed in the clubhouse after Game 3 was a rueful one when he pointed out the injury happened at a fortunate time because lined up to start Saturday’s Game 4 is Patrick Corbin, who has Gomes as his personal catcher.

Suzuki tried to stay hopeful. The results of his manual tests with trainers came back positive. His recovery window had a small buffer. This is the first time he’s ever hurt his hip flexor.

“A lot of first times this year,” he joked about injuries.

But the catcher’s words didn’t reflect his expression. He maintained upbeat words while his expression didn’t change. He understood the stakes. This was his team’s first World Series and they needed him.

“You try to stay positive,” Suzuki said. “It’s not like you can wait until the next series. You got to come back as soon as you can.”

