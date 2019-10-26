Young (6 feet 5, 265 pounds), a Hyattsville native, was voted Washington Post All-Met Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 as a senior at DeMatha High School and signed with Ohio State following dozens of offers from Power Five programs, including Alabama and Maryland.

“His impact was felt throughout the game,” Buckeyes Coach Ryan Day said during his postgame news conference. “He’s probably the most dominant player in all of college football right now, and his impact in a game like this goes to show you his versatility.”

Young matched a school single-game record for sacks and added five tackles for loss in yet another punishing performance from the Buckeyes defense, which limited Wisconsin to 191 yards, nine first downs and 4 of 13 on third-down attempts.

4⃣ sacks, in one game?!



Watch all of Chase Young's QB takedowns ⬇️.@youngchase907 | @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/KSvqxXEdJ8 — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) October 26, 2019

Ohio State has permitted 42 points over its last seven games and not yielded more than 10 to any opponent in that span.

The Badgers had been rolling through the Big Ten, clobbering Michigan, 35-14, and Michigan State, 38-0, before last week’s upset loss to Illinois, 24-23, in Champaign.

Prolific Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor managed just 52 yards on 20 carries against the Buckeyes, who, thanks to Young, made the going treacherous for quarterback Jack Coan.

With 1:07 left in the third quarter, Young came around the left side to sack Coan for a seven-yard loss on fourth and eight, forcing a fumble Ohio State’s Pete Werner recovered at the Buckeyes 45-yard-line. Five plays later, Dobbins scored on a 14-yard run.

With 11:49 to play in the fourth quarter, Young swooped in on Coan for a four-yard sack, again jarring the ball loose. Werner recovered for a second time, and eight snaps later, Fields completed a four-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Chris Olave for the final points.

Time to put Chase Young at the top of your Heisman rankings 🤭



Matchup NIGHTMARE.



(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/hA3LJZTJRf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2019

Young has played defensive end and linebacker this season and is forecast to be among the first few players selected in the NFL draft if he declares after this season.

Through eight games, Young has 13.5 sacks, one short of breaking Vernon Gholston’s program record for a season. Young also is on pace to challenge major college football’s single-season sack record of 24, set by Alabama’s Terrell Suggs in 2004.

“Obviously going into the season you want to play the best. You want to break every record,” Young told reporters outside the Buckeyes locker room. “But I feel like right now I really, you know, just can’t be worried about a sack record.

“I’ve just got keep on trying to perfect my craft and do what I do, and those other things will come.”

