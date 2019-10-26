Tournament officials prohibited spectators from attending the second round, citing safety concerns because of the waterlogged grounds. Golfers also will play from sunup until sundown Sunday, getting in as many holes as possible before finishing the tournament Monday.

AD

AD

“We did this at Congressional one year,” Woods told reporters, referring to playing in front of empty galleries, “and it was a ghost town. This was a little bit different. When you make a putt and you kind of put your hand up, you’re like, ‘Hmm, don’t really need to put your hand up because there’s no one clapping.’”

In 2012 for the third round of the AT&T National at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, officials barred spectators from attending the now-defunct regular PGA Tour stop in the D.C. area after a powerful storm called a derecho ripped through the nation’s capital and its suburbs.

On Saturday, Woods birdied five of nine inward holes in his first tournament since undergoing left knee surgery. He’s making his tour debut for the 2019-20 season after participating in a Skins event Monday, and will be in the final group with Woodland and Hideki Matsuyama for the closing 36 holes.

AD

AD

Woods and Woodland had shared the first-round lead.

“I’m surprised that I’ve been able to score as well as I have,” Woods said. “Usually that takes a little bit of time, but this golf course is a little bit on the softer side. I’ve been able to strike my irons pretty well this week so far, and that’s been nice.”

Woods’s 16 birdies, including two in a row to finish the second round, lead the tournament that features an all-star field, with the likes of Rory McIlory, Jordan Speith and Justin Thomas.

In his pursuit of matching Sam Snead’s record for career PGA Tour victories, Woods made birdies of 15 feet on the 11th hole and from 10 feet at No. 13. His 25-footer for birdie dropped at the seventh, and he had a tap-in for birdie to start his second round.

AD

Woods added another birdie at the 10th, shortened to a 140-yard par-4 because of standing water on the regular tee box.

AD

“I felt pretty good about it today,” Woods said. “I hit the ball a little better than I did yesterday, which is nice, and I had the speed of the greens again. The greens are soft. They’re a little bit slower today, and we could give it a little bit extra rap on it.”

The third round is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. local time Sunday, and players will not be re-paired, regardless of their positioning on the leader board entering the final round. There is expected to be a break of approximately 20 minutes between the end of the third round and the start of the fourth.

AD

Wood has the additional task of considering which players he may select to join the U.S. Presidents Cup team, for which he is serving as captain. There are four captain’s selections in addition to the automatic qualifiers, and Woodland’s performance in part has elevated the reigning U.S. Open champion into the conversation.

AD

“It was a grind all day,” Woodland said. “I had some opportunities to post a pretty good number, but all in all, I’m happy to not have my best stuff and shoot 4 under.”

Read more:

AD