The Nationals didn’t use starter Patrick Corbin out of the bullpen, which leaves him available to start Game 4 on Saturday night. The prized left-hander will face the Astros bullpen, headed by starter-reliever hybrid José Urquidy. The 24-year-old rookie right-hander has made two appearances so far this postseason in long relief and those outings, combined with his regular season performances, indicate he can probably throw at least 45 pitches. He was stretched out enough in late September to throw 79 in one start.

Once Urquidy leaves the game, the Astros will use a parade of relievers to cobble together whatever’s left of the 27 outs. Houston has a solid bullpen — its 3.75 collective ERA was MLB’s third-best rate this season — though they’ve faltered in the postseason with a 4.69 ERA.

The Nationals have at times struggled with bullpen games this season, including against the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles, because the rapid turnover against pitchers doesn’t allow hitters to get comfortable or know what to expect. But they expressed confidence after Game 3 that this time would be different for one main reason. They forced Astros starter Zack Greinke out of Game 3 after just 4 ⅔ innings, and they kept it close enough that the Astros needed to use all their best pitchers to maintain the slim lead. The unfamiliarity that has been a problem before won’t be again.

“When you play in a team in the [American League] or in another division, it’s nice to get at-bats off those guys because you don’t see them very often,” shortstop Trea Turner said. “First time facing a lot of these guys for me. Anytime you can kind of just gain information and use it for the next day, that’s a positive.”

Pregame reading

The scary history of the Nationals’ bullpen cast a shadow in Game 3. Rather than trust his relievers to get 15 outs, Manager Dave Martinez let Aníbal Sánchez bat in a crucial spot. The gamble failed.

Kurt Suzuki’s status uncertain after leaving Game 3 with a hip injury. The Washington Nationals catcher, highly valued by Max Scherzer and Aníbal Sánchez, appeared in discomfort in the clubhouse after the game. (Read more)

World Series overview

All games on Fox

· Game 1 at Houston — Nationals 5, Astros 4

· Game 2 at Houston — Nationals 12, Astros 3

· Game 3 at Washington — Astros 4, Nationals 1

· Game 4 at Washington — Saturday, 8:07 p.m.

· Game 5 at Washington — Sunday, 8:07 p.m.

· Game 6 at Houston — Tuesday, 8:07 p.m. (if necessary)

· Game 7 at Houston — Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. (if necessary)

