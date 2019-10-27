Interview:

🗣 | Christian Pulisic:



"The first few months were definitely hard. I didn't think it was going to happen right away, coming in to a big club like this, it takes time" (@footballdaily) pic.twitter.com/n4tl8FpUqF — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) October 27, 2019

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s vs. Middlesbrough on Monday

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s at Reading on Monday

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton

AD

Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 18): entered in the 76th for U-23s

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23s vs. Chelsea, ppd.

AD

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 4-1 defeat to West Ham

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18s

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze* (age 17): U-18s (did not play in 4-1 defeat to Senegal at U-17 World Cup)

Women’s Super League

Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Liverpool

Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: played 90

West Ham defender Erin Simon: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat to Chelsea

Championship

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: at Nottingham Forest, ppd.

AD

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough

Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Millwall

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Bristol City

AD

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Derby County

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: vs. Brentford on Monday

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: played 90 (scored in 88th) in U-23s’ 4-0 victory over Sunderland

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las* (age 17): U-23s (played 90 in 4-1 defeat to Senegal at U-17 World Cup)

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: not in the 18 for U-23s

AD

League One

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: played 73 in 1-0 defeat to Wycombe

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury Town

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 defeat to Ipswich Town

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 1-0 victory over St. Mirren

AD

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Motherwell

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Dunfermline

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory at Partick Thistle

AD

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): played 86 (assist) in 2-2 draw at Bayer Leverkusen

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Paderborn

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: entered in 65th

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: in the 18 but did not play

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Augsburg

AD

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat at Freiburg

Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-2 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt

AD

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: entered in the 79th

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): vs. Waldhof Mannheim on Monday

Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): vs. Waldhof Mannheim on Monday

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 83 in Augsburg II’s 3-0 victory over Memmingen

Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): played 90 in Köln II’s 4-1 victory over Lippstadt

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): did not play in Schalke II’s 5-1 victory at BVB II

AD

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise

AD

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna* (age 16): U-19s (played 90 in 4-1 defeat to Senegal at U-17 World Cup)

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz* (age 17): U-19s (did not play in 4-1 defeat to Senegal at U-17 World Cup)

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19s

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 2-1 victory at Duisburg

2 Bundesliga

AD

Greuther Fürth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Osnabrük

AD

Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: played 90

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: in the 18 but did not play in 6-2 victory over Stuttgart

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Nurnberg

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Heidenheim

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): played 38 (injured) in Hannover II’s 4-0 defeat at Lübeck

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s

Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s

3 Liga

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 (goal in 19th, assist) in 3-3 draw with Meppen

AD

Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: in the 18 but did not play in 3-1 defeat to Braunschweig

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: not in the 18

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): U-19s

AD

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 victory over Bordeaux

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: entered in 64th (assist) in 3-2 victory over Toulouse

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: entered in 46th in 5-0 victory at Olympique Marseille

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: played 90 (scored in 5th) in 1-0 victory at Guingamp

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: entered in the 81st

Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: played 90

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Metz

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: entered in the 86th

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: played 90

Metz defender Kristen Ricks: in the 18 but did not play

Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: in the 18 did not play

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II

AD

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 (assist) in 3-2 defeat at Levante

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: played 83

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: entered in the 56th

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory at Real Sociedad

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: played 64 in 2-0 victory over Tenerife

Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: not in the 18

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Mirandes

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: entered in 79th in 1-1 draw at Cremonese

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergino Dest (age 18): played 81 (assist) in 4-0 victory over Feyenoord

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 78 in 4-1 defeat at Fortuna Sittard

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-1 defeat at Twente

Eredivisie Women

PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: no match scheduled

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): played the first 45 in 3-1 victory at Excelsior

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 17): entered in the 70th

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Oss

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): not in the 18

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw with Den Bosch

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Standard Liege

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Antwerp

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw with Gent

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw at Eupen

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Gil Vicente

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: not in the 18 (ACL injury) for 4-0 victory at Maritimo

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in the 18 but did not play in 3-1 victory at Lugano

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 defeat to Tirol

DENMARK

Superliga

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 (scored in 3rd) in 1-1 draw with Silkeborg

In Denmark, U.S U-23 winger Emmanuel Sabbi scores a 3rd minute goal for Hobro for a 1-0 lead on Silkeborg. Game now 1-1 in the 42nd pic.twitter.com/EttJ3YrK0T — American Soccer Now (@ClassicASN) October 27, 2019

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): entered in 88th

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: in the 18 but did not play

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): in the 18 but did not play

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: played 17 (red card) in 2-1 defeat at Lyngby

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 defeat at OB

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): played 74 in 2-1 victory at Esbjerg

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: vs. AIK on Monday

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: entered in 62nd in 2-1 victory at Ostersunds

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): in the 18 but did not play

Damallsvenskan

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: played 90 (scored in 56th) in 3-1 defeat to Linkoping

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: played 75

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: played 90

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Vittsjo

Vittsjo forward Summer Green: in the 18 but did not play

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 (scored in 89th) in 2-0 victory at Linhamn

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: played 90

Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: in the 18 but did not play

Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: not in the 18

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Eskilstuna

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: in the 18 but did not play

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Rosengard

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: entered in the 60th

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: in the 18 but did not play in 3-1 defeat at Rosenborg

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory over Galatasaray

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: entered in 73rd in 2-1 defeat at Aris

CYPRUS

1 Division

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Achna

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: data unavailable for 2-2 draw at Sektzia Nes Tziona

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: played 90 in 3-0 victory at Hapoel Kfar Saba

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva on Monday

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 70 in 2-1 victory over Gangwon

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: no match scheduled

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: not in the 18 for 2-0 cup defeat to Lanus

BRAZIL

Serie A

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18): not in the 18 for 3-2 victory at Bahia

ECUADOR

Serie A

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: not in the 18 for 4-2 defeat at Aucas

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Atlas

Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Veracruz

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: in the 18 but did not play

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory over San Luis

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Cruz Azul