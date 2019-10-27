Interview:
🗣 | Christian Pulisic:— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) October 27, 2019
"The first few months were definitely hard. I didn't think it was going to happen right away, coming in to a big club like this, it takes time" (@footballdaily) pic.twitter.com/n4tl8FpUqF
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton
Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s vs. Middlesbrough on Monday
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s at Reading on Monday
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 18): entered in the 76th for U-23s
Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23s vs. Chelsea, ppd.
Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 4-1 defeat to West Ham
Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18s
Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze* (age 17): U-18s (did not play in 4-1 defeat to Senegal at U-17 World Cup)
Women’s Super League
Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Liverpool
Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: played 90
West Ham defender Erin Simon: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat to Chelsea
Championship
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: at Nottingham Forest, ppd.
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough
Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Millwall
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Bristol City
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Derby County
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: vs. Brentford on Monday
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: played 90 (scored in 88th) in U-23s’ 4-0 victory over Sunderland
Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las* (age 17): U-23s (played 90 in 4-1 defeat to Senegal at U-17 World Cup)
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: not in the 18 for U-23s
League One
Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: played 73 in 1-0 defeat to Wycombe
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury Town
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 defeat to Ipswich Town
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 1-0 victory over St. Mirren
Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Motherwell
Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Dunfermline
Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory at Partick Thistle
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): played 86 (assist) in 2-2 draw at Bayer Leverkusen
Sargent's assist pic.twitter.com/76nl5W9LZU— scuffed (@zlebmada) October 26, 2019
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund
Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Paderborn
Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: entered in 65th
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: in the 18 but did not play
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Augsburg
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat at Freiburg
Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-2 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: entered in the 79th
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): vs. Waldhof Mannheim on Monday
Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): vs. Waldhof Mannheim on Monday
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 83 in Augsburg II’s 3-0 victory over Memmingen
Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): played 90 in Köln II’s 4-1 victory over Lippstadt
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): did not play in Schalke II’s 5-1 victory at BVB II
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna* (age 16): U-19s (played 90 in 4-1 defeat to Senegal at U-17 World Cup)
Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz* (age 17): U-19s (did not play in 4-1 defeat to Senegal at U-17 World Cup)
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s
Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s
Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s
Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19s
Frauen Bundesliga
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 2-1 victory at Duisburg
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fürth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Osnabrük
Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: played 90
Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: in the 18 but did not play in 6-2 victory over Stuttgart
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Nurnberg
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Heidenheim
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): played 38 (injured) in Hannover II’s 4-0 defeat at Lübeck
Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s
Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s
Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s
3 Liga
Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 (goal in 19th, assist) in 3-3 draw with Meppen
Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: in the 18 but did not play in 3-1 defeat to Braunschweig
Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: not in the 18
Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): U-19s
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 victory over Bordeaux
Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: entered in 64th (assist) in 3-2 victory over Toulouse
Feminine Division 1
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: entered in 46th in 5-0 victory at Olympique Marseille
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: played 90 (scored in 5th) in 1-0 victory at Guingamp
Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: entered in the 81st
Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: played 90
Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Metz
Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: entered in the 86th
Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: played 90
Metz defender Kristen Ricks: in the 18 but did not play
Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: in the 18 did not play
SPAIN
La Liga
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad
Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 (assist) in 3-2 defeat at Levante
Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: played 83
Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: entered in the 56th
Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory at Real Sociedad
Valencia forward Cara Curtin: played 64 in 2-0 victory over Tenerife
Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: not in the 18
Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano
Segunda Division
Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Mirandes
ITALY
Serie B
Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: entered in 79th in 1-1 draw at Cremonese
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Ajax defender Sergino Dest (age 18): played 81 (assist) in 4-0 victory over Feyenoord
October 27, 2019
VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 78 in 4-1 defeat at Fortuna Sittard
Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-1 defeat at Twente
Eredivisie Women
PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: no match scheduled
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): played the first 45 in 3-1 victory at Excelsior
Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 17): entered in the 70th
PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Oss
PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): not in the 18
Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw with Den Bosch
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Standard Liege
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Antwerp
Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw with Gent
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw at Eupen
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Gil Vicente
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: not in the 18 (ACL injury) for 4-0 victory at Maritimo
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in the 18 but did not play in 3-1 victory at Lugano
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 defeat to Tirol
DENMARK
Superliga
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 (scored in 3rd) in 1-1 draw with Silkeborg
In Denmark, U.S U-23 winger Emmanuel Sabbi scores a 3rd minute goal for Hobro for a 1-0 lead on Silkeborg. Game now 1-1 in the 42nd pic.twitter.com/EttJ3YrK0T— American Soccer Now (@ClassicASN) October 27, 2019
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): entered in 88th
Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: in the 18 but did not play
Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): in the 18 but did not play
Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: played 17 (red card) in 2-1 defeat at Lyngby
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 defeat at OB
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): played 74 in 2-1 victory at Esbjerg
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: vs. AIK on Monday
Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: entered in 62nd in 2-1 victory at Ostersunds
Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): in the 18 but did not play
Damallsvenskan
Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: played 90 (scored in 56th) in 3-1 defeat to Linkoping
Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: played 75
Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: played 90
Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Vittsjo
Vittsjo forward Summer Green: in the 18 but did not play
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 (scored in 89th) in 2-0 victory at Linhamn
Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: played 90
Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: in the 18 but did not play
Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: not in the 18
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Eskilstuna
Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: in the 18 but did not play
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Rosengard
Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: entered in the 60th
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: in the 18 but did not play in 3-1 defeat at Rosenborg
TURKEY
Super Lig
Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory over Galatasaray
GREECE
Super League 1
Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: entered in 73rd in 2-1 defeat at Aris
CYPRUS
1 Division
Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Achna
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: data unavailable for 2-2 draw at Sektzia Nes Tziona
Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: played 90 in 3-0 victory at Hapoel Kfar Saba
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva on Monday
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 70 in 2-1 victory over Gangwon
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: no match scheduled
Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: not in the 18 for 2-0 cup defeat to Lanus
BRAZIL
Serie A
Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18): not in the 18 for 3-2 victory at Bahia
ECUADOR
Serie A
Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: not in the 18 for 4-2 defeat at Aucas
MEXICO
Liga MX
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Atlas
Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Veracruz
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: in the 18 but did not play
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory over San Luis
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Cruz Azul
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory over Pumas