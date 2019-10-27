Matt Moore, a 12th-year veteran out of Oregon State, will make his 31st career start Sunday night, his first since Week 12 of the 2017 season when he played for the Miami Dolphins.

Moore has already filled in for Mahomes twice this season. He played nine snaps in the season opener vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars and then most of the Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos game after Mahomes dislocated his kneecap on a fourth-down quarterback sneak in the first half. Moore is 10 for 20 on the season with 117 yards and one touchdown.

The Chiefs signed Moore in late August after Chad Henne suffered a broken ankle in the preseason finale and was placed on injured reserve. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said last week that Henne is “getting close” to returning.

Mahomes’s absence this Sunday due to a will snap a streak of 24 straight starts dating back to Week 17 of the 2017 season.

Originally expected to miss 4-6 weeks, Mahomes was hopeful to return to action this Sunday but ruled out on Friday after being a limited participant in practice this week. Mahomes also reaggravated an ankle injury in the first half of Kansas City’s Week 5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Moore was out of football in 2018 but spent this spring as a Dolphins scout and this summer as an assistant coach for a high school team.

The 35-year-old originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2007. He was waived by Dallas but was claimed by the Carolina Panthers, and spent the next four seasons in Carolina, appearing in 22 games and starting 13.

In a bit of a coincidence, Moore signed with the Dolphins in 2011 to back up Henne. When Henne got injured, Moore filled in and had the most productive season of his career, posting 2,497 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games (12 starts), earning him the team’s Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Award. Moore saw the Dolphins through the beginning of the Ryan Tannehill era, and spent seven seasons in Miami.

Before his NFL career, Moore was an all-conference safety in high school, posting 80 tackles and 10 interceptions in his junior season. He led William S. Hart High School to a 13-0 record as a senior quarterback.

Moore also doubled as a talented baseball player. Despite not having played since high school, the Anaheim Angels selected Moore in the 22nd round of the 2004 MLB draft in a class that included Jered Weaver, Nick Adenhart, Mark Trumbo and current World Series catcher Martin Maldonado.

At the time, Moore was attending the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif. between football stints at UCLA and Oregon State.

“At the time I didn’t have a place to go play college football,” Moore told the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad. “I wanted to go play baseball. My Dad had played baseball (in the Cardinals organization). My grandfather had played baseball (in the Yankees and Cubs organizations). So I thought about it hard. And both my parents really pushed me toward school.

“I got an offer to go to Oregon State, so now I have options,” Moore said. “Thankfully. Baseball is a hard road. But and, thankfully, I remember a long conversation with both my parents, saying, ‘Look, this is what we think you should do.’ Going to Oregon State ended up to be the best thing that ever happened to me."

