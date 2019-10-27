Right-handed swingman Joe Ross will start in Scherzer’s place against Houston Astros Cy Young Award candidate Gerrit Cole, preempting a highly anticipated rematch of the Game 1 showdown between two of the best pitchers in baseball.

“Max was quiet,” Martinez said. “I’ve never seem him that quiet before.”

Scherzer will remain on the roster. General Manager Mike Rizzo said he is hopeful Scherzer can recover in time to start a potential Game 7 in Houston. Rizzo received a text Sunday morning alerting him to Scherzer’s ailment.

“He’s in a lot of pain,” Rizzo said. “It’s got to be something excruciating that he couldn’t push his way through. … He said he slept funny on it two days ago, he woke up with a stiff neck. They worked on it, and it felt a little better. But then he woke up, and it was bad.”

This news surprised because of Scherzer’s reputation as a bulldog competitor who pushes through pain. Earlier this season, the veteran right-hander broke his nose on a bunt attempt during batting practice and threw seven scoreless innings the next night anyway. In July, back trouble landed Scherzer on the injured list and, during the recovery process, Martinez mentioned multiple times the challenge of managing Scherzer’s effort. The ace wanted to rush back and help the team and, despite being less than 100 percent, he pushed, hurt himself further and landed back on the IL. For Scherzer to miss a start of this magnitude signaled to teammates and opponents the immensity of the pain.

“For Max to miss a game, especially a significant game like this, he’s got to be really hurting,” Martinez said. “Hopefully we’ll see signs of him starting to get better, and then we’ll go from there.”

Astros starter Justin Verlander, who played with Scherzer in Detroit, echoed that sentiment: “It’s got to be pretty bad."

Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said he learned about Scherzer’s scratch when third baseman Alex Bregman walked into his office, showed him an alert on his phone and asked if it was true. Martinez said he dispatched bench coach Chip Hale a half-hour before he announced the decision to tell the Astros.

Hale and Houston bench coach Joe Espada had been in touch all afternoon regarding the Nationals’ delay in sharing their lineup, Hinch said. Hinch assumed the delay derived from the status of ailing catcher Kurt Suzuki, who exited Game 3 with an injury. “I have no problem with how they informed us,” Hinch said. “They were top-end across the board. If I put myself in their shoes, I would wait until the absolute last minute as well.”

Game 6 starter Stephen Strasburg, the Nationals’ other ace, said teammates were aware Scherzer was physically compromised before Sunday. “Guys were talking in the clubhouse,” Strasburg said. “Everybody is dealing with the effects of a long season. You really try to focus on things you can control.”

“Joe’s kind of done a little bit of everything this year,” Strasburg said. “He’s such a great competitor. He’s such a great athlete. I trust his ability to prepare.”

Strasburg said the Nationals never considered starting him on short rest rather than having him start Game 6 as scheduled. Martinez said Ross could throw between 75 and 80 pitches. “We’re going to let him go as much as he can,” Martinez said.

The Nationals placed Scherzer on the injured list July 29 with a back strain, and he returned Aug. 22. Scherzer has admitted to pitching at less than 100 percent since his return.

“The back issues are fine,” Scherzer said Saturday before Game 4. “All those back issues I have to really address in the offseason of how I’m going to train and everything. So I’ve been dreaming up different things I might be doing this December and January to really address that.”

Scherzer is the Nationals’ most decorated and highest-paid ace in team history. He signed a seven-year, $210 million before the 2015 season and became one of the best free agent signings ever. He won two Cy Young Awards, threw two no-hitters and recorded one 20-strikeout game. He’s been an all-star every season and, to end the first half of the season this year, turned in perhaps the best nine-start stretch of his career. The 35-year-old posted an 0.84 ERA and 94 strikeouts against nine walks across 64 innings.

When the Nationals dropped Game 4, players in the clubhouse expressed confidence they could bounce back in Game 5 because of Scherzer. They now don’t have him, but closer Sean Doolittle told MLB Network on the field before the game no one is panicking. He mentioned being down in series before in this postseason.

“We’re gonna bet on ourselves,” Doolittle said. “After everything we’ve been through this season … we’re totally comfortable in this situation.”

Ross, 26, went 4-4 this season with a 5.48 ERA in 27 appearances, nine of which came as a starter. Friday night in Game 3, Ross fired two scoreless innings of relief against the Astros, allowing one hit.

“I went around and talked to a bunch of the boys in there and explained what was going on,” Martinez said. “They were all upbeat. Every one of those guys said, ‘We’ll pick him up.’ We got Joe on the mound. Hopefully [Scherzer] can come back and help us in Game 6 or 7.”

This story will be updated.

