It’s not your imagination. The defenses of the undefeated San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots have been ridiculously difficult to pass against. Historically ridiculous, in fact.

The 49ers have allowed 133.5 passing yards per game and the Patriots 148.4 passing yards per game. Over the season, that works out to 2,136 yards for San Francisco and 2,374 for New England. No defense has allowed fewer than 2,400 passing yards over a 16-game season since Washington (2,171) in 1980, according to Pro Football Talk.

The bad news for both the 49ers and the Patriots is they haven’t exactly faced Peyton Manning in his prime so far. After this week’s game against Carolina, the 49ers play Arizona twice, Seattle twice, Green Bay, Baltimore, New Orleans, Atlanta and the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots, after Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, play Baltimore, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Buffalo and Miami.

The Ravens and Cowboys have byes this week.

All times Eastern.

1 Seahawks at Falcons Fox 1 Broncos at Colts CBS 1 Buccaneers at Titans Fox 1 Cardinals at Saints CBS 1 Bengals at Rams CBS 1 Eagles at Bills Fox 1 Chargers at Bears Fox 1 Giants at Lions Fox 1 Jets at Jaguars CBS 4:05 Panthers at 49ers Fox 4:25 Raiders at Texans CBS 4:25 Browns at Patriots CBS 8:20 Packers at Chiefs NBC

The early shift

Seahawks (5-2) at Falcons (1-6), 1, Fox

With left tackle Duane Brown out (biceps), Russell Wilson was flustered repeatedly in last week’s loss to the Ravens. He was hit eight times and completed less than 50 percent of his passes for the first time since Week 15 of the 2017 season. Playing the Falcons, though, may be just what Seattle needs. Atlanta QB Matt Ryan was limited in practice after suffering an ankle injury in a loss to the Rams, a frustrating game typified by Devonta Freeman’s ejection for throwing a punch at Aaron Donald. In what clearly is a lost season, it seems unlikely that the Falcons will press Ryan to play, although they have lost five in a row and the seat beneath Coach Dan Quinn remains extremely hot. Atlanta’s offense converted only three of 12 third-down chances against the Rams and netted 224 total yards.

Broncos (2-5) at Colts (4-2), 1, CBS

Who woulda thunk, back when Andrew Luck announced his retirement, that the Colts would be 4-2 and atop the AFC South? Jacoby Brissett, a more consistent if less spectacular quarterback than Luck, and Coach Frank Reich apparently have the team on the right track and Brissett, with 14 touchdown passes through six games, is on pace to lead the NFL in TD passes. At his current pace, he’d finish with 37. The three leaders in that department — Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson — each have 15, but have played in seven games.

Buccaneers (2-4) at Titans (3-4), 1, Fox

In his first start since the benching of Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill passed for 312 yards (topping 300 for the first time since 2016 when he was with Miami) and two touchdowns (with one interception) as the Titans snapped a two-game losing streak, helped by a 90-yard, one-touchdown performance by running back Derrick Henry. Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston is coming off a bye week that followed a five-interception horror show in a loss to Carolina in London and Bruce Arians addressed the elephant in the room: Winston’s future in Tampa next year. “For me, it’s just play it all out and let’s see,’’ Arians said. “Can we correct mistakes? Can we get better? Can we play like we did in Los Angeles six weeks in a row? Or in Carolina? And not have that game [in London] at the end of the day? Then again, that’s a lot of guys around him. Part of being disappointed is sometimes guys around him are making mistakes that are affecting him.'' That includes the defense, the league’s worst against the pass.

Cardinals (3-3-1) at Saints (6-1), 1, CBS

If there were an award for best coach over the first half of the season, Sean Payton would probably take the prize. By beating the Bears last week, the Saints won their fifth straight game since losing Drew Brees and did it behind Teddy Bridgewater, without Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook and Brees. That may be about to change, though, with Brees declaring midweek that he (and his surgically repaired thumb) would play if he can “be sure that I can be me.” Is it better to play him against a defense that had eight sacks last week, with four by Chandler Jones, or give him the bye week before starting against a Falcons defense with zero sacks over the last four games? The Cardinals are in the midst of their first three-game winning streak since 2015, with rookie quarterback Kyler Murray progressing.

Bengals (0-7) at Rams (4-3), 1, CBS

The Rams broke out of a three-game losing streak with a win over Atlanta, with newly acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey playing more than the team had initially indicated. Ramsey played on 83.9 percent of the Rams’ snaps in the first half and lined up against Julio Jones on 17 of his 26 snaps over those quarters, allowing three receptions for 69 yards, according to Next Gen Stats. The Bengals hope to get running back Joe Mixon going. After leading the AFC in rushing in 2018 with 1,168 yards in only 14 games, has only 254 on 84 carries, with no touchdowns. A year ago, he averaged 4.9 yards per carry; this year’s it’s 3.0.

Eagles (3-4) at Bills (5-1), 1, Fox

The Bills don’t play a team with a winning record until Nov. 28, when they visit the Cowboys in Dallas. That starts a stretch in which they also play the Ravens and Patriots over the final five weeks. Eagles Coach Doug Pederson is unlikely to make any guarantees that he’ll then un-guarantee this week. His team is coming off a loss to Dallas, in which Carson Wentz (8-10 in starts over the last two years) had three turnovers. Philadelphia is also dealing with injuries to Jason Peters, DeSean Jackson, Nigel Bradham, Ronald Darby, Fletcher Cox and Hassan Ridgeway. Topping it off, Philly’s next four opponents (Buffalo, Chicago, New England and Seattle) have a 20-6 record.

Chargers (2-5) at Bears (3-3), 1, Fox

The Bears are the 37th team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to not have at least 300 yards of offense once through their first six games. “Right now, we have no identity,” quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said after the Bears averaged 8.5 yards per drive over three quarters and had only four first downs over that span in a loss to New Orleans. “I know we need to run the ball more,” Coach Matt Nagy acknowledged. “I’m not an idiot.” The Chargers have lost three in a row next play the Packers, Raiders and Chiefs before their merciful Week 12 bye.

Giants (2-5) at Lions (2-3-1), 1, Fox

The Giants got Saquon Barkley back Sunday. It didn’t help, not when Arizona’s Chase Edmonds rushed for a career-best 126 yards and scored on runs of 20, 20 and 22 yards. The Cardinals’ defense had four sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in New York’s third straight loss. Coming off NFC North losses to the Packers and Vikings, the Lions made a midweek move ahead of the Oct. 29 trade deadline, sending safety Quandre Diggs and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to Seattle for a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Jets (1-5) at Jaguars (3-4), 1, CBS

The Jets’ 33-0 loss to the Patriots left quarterback Sam Darnold “seeing ghosts” on the sideline and afterward he had to have a toenail removed.. Still, he’s expected to play after the team finds the right footwear to minimize his discomfort. Meanwhile, Minshew Mania may be coming to an end, with Nick Foles (broken collarbone) practicing again and getting closer to reclaiming the Jacksonville quarterback job from Gardner Minshew II and his magnificent mustache. Week 11 is the target for Foles’s return. In a win over the Bengals, Minshew led the Jaguars to 18 fourth-quarter points and finished with 255 yards passing. Leonard Fournette, who leads the AFC in rushing, gained 131 yards, the eighth time he has gained 100 or more yards in his career. On defense, Jacksonville forced four turnovers, including three interceptions of Andy Dalton.

The late games

Panthers (4-2) at 49ers (6-0), 4:05, Fox

Quarterback Kyle Allen, who is undefeated in four starts replacing Cam Newton (foot), will start in Santa Clara and the Panthers are looking for their third straight victory on the road. Carolina leads the NFL in sacks with 27 and its 15 takeaways are tied for second in the NFL. As for the Niners, it’s tempting to write off a 9-0 win over the Redskins that looked as if it was being played in a kiddie pool at FedEx Field, but a couple of things are noteworthy. Arik Armstead and Dee Ford combined for five tackles and two sacks, and Nick Bosa had five tackles, four tackles for a loss and a sack. During the week, the Niners made a move to bolster Jimmy Garoppolo’s options at wide receiver, trading 2020 third- and fourth-round draft picks to the Broncos for Emmanuel Sanders and a 2020 fifth-rounder. Interestingly, the trade sets Sanders up to potentially play in 17 games (seven already with Denver and 10 remaining with the Niners) — something NFL owners want all players to do in the future.

Raiders (3-3) at Texans (4-3), 4:25, CBS

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was traded last week to the Texans, who are coping with injuries to Johnathan Joseph and Bradley Roby. Conley, described as “likely” to play against his former team, started all six games for the Raiders and had 33 tackles, an interception and two passes defensed. The Texans led the AFC South before losing last week to the Colts. Both Tennessee and Jacksonville (at 3-4) remain in the race. The Raiders are coming off a thumping against Green Bay in which six Packers caught passes of 20 or more yards. The Raiders and their middling offense (ranked 16th in the NFL) will face a middling (17th-ranked) Houston defense.

Browns (2-4) at Patriots (7-0), 4:25, CBS

The Patriots have outscored opponents 233-48, but, because they’ve been winning with defense, they felt the need to acquire wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Falcons. After dusting the Jets on Monday night, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told reporters that he’d begun preparing for Cleveland at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and Bill Belichick delivered a classic take: “Cleveland practiced so, I mean, they’re already way ahead of us. We got a lot of catching up to do.” Okaaaay. Meanwhile, Tom Brady refuses to shed any light on his future with the team.

The night game

Packers (6-1) at Chiefs (5-2), 8:20, NBC

In a win over the Raiders, Aaron Rodgers had three or more passing TDs and at least one rushing TD for the fifth time, according to the NFL. Rodgers’s relationship with Coach Matt LaFleur seems to be meshing nicely, thanks for asking. Green Bay has averaged 33 points over the last three games — more than they’ve averaged over any three-game stretch since 2016. And they haven’t had Davante Adams, Rodgers’s favorite target, for any of those games. Adams (turf toe) returned to practice midweek and has a chance of playing. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wanted dearly to play and returned to practice Wednesday, six days after dislocating his kneecap in a win over the Broncos. But Matt Moore will do the honors at QB.

