But then came the ill-fated quarterback sneak during the Chiefs’ victory 10 days ago at Denver on which Mahomes suffered a dislocated right kneecap. The Chiefs’ season — and the balance of power in the NFL — seemed to hang in the balance as members of the team’s medical staff examined Mahomes’s knee after he was unable to get up off the turf.

Can the Chiefs win without Mahomes? Everyone is about to find out.

The MRI exam taken the day after Mahomes suffered his injury was encouraging to the Chiefs, showing no major damage beyond the patellar dislocation. Mahomes was back on the practice field last week, participating on a limited basis. Hopes have been raised that Mahomes’s absence from the lineup will be brief.

Packers at Chiefs

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

TV: NBC

Streaming: fuboTV

But in the meantime, the Chiefs must lean upon veteran backup Matt Moore. He threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the lopsided triumph over the Broncos. Given Coach Andy Reid’s excellence in designing an offense, perhaps the Chiefs will be able to be more competitive against the Packers than one might expect.

Moore has game-breaking talent around him, will Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is expected to return from a hamstring injury.

The Packers are formidable, though. They’re off to a 6-1 start and are vying for NFC supremacy. Rodgers is coming off a 429-yard, five-touchdown performance against the Oakland Raiders in which he had a perfect passer rating of 158.3. The Packers won, 42-24, and Rodgers joined Norm Van Brocklin and Mark Rypien as the only players ever to throw for more than 400 yards and have five or more passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a game.

But mostly, Rodgers hasn’t had to be as dominant in Coach Matt LaFleur’s first season in Green Bay, because the Packers have been a more balanced and more versatile team. They’re ranked only 26th in the league in total defense, based on yards allowed. But they’re ninth in scoring defense. Outside linebackers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith have totaled 13 sacks to lead a revitalized pass rush, after being added as high-priced free agents during the offseason.

This would have been, with Mahomes, one of the most captivating quarterbacking matchups of the 2019 season. With Mahomes sidelined, the Packers have their chance to secure a key road victory and maintain their place among the league’s elite teams.

