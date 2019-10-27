The defense has been historically great. The Patriots are on pace to surrender 110 points on the season. The current NFL record for the fewest points permitted in a 16-game regular season is the 165 yielded by the Baltimore Ravens in 2000.

The sense is that the New England offense continues to try to find its way, even with the Patriots averaging a league-best 31.9 points per game. The standard is high with a team this good.

Browns at Patriots

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Eastern time

Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

TV: CBS

Streaming: fuboTV

The health of quarterback Tom Brady’s receivers remains an issue. Wideout Julian Edelman is listed as questionable on the injury report because of a chest injury. Wide receiver Josh Gordon is on the injured reserve list because of a knee injury and is expected to be released when he’s healthy. That could create a significant role right away from Mohamed Sanu, who was just acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Browns enter the game with a record of 2-4 and have been one of the league’s bigger disappointments, failing so far to justify their preseason hype. They certainly have the star power to compete with the Patriots, however.

Bill Belichick-coached defenses are known for taking away an opponent’s top option, so the Patriots are likely to focus on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and force Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to look elsewhere. That could create some openings for wideout Jarvis Landry, who created a bit of a stir during the week when he said the Browns are going to win this game and “it’s just that simple.”

Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens scolded the media later in the week for the manner in which Landry’s comments were portrayed, saying that Landry hadn’t been guaranteeing a win over the Patriots. The Patriots undoubtedly took notice of what Landry said, not that they really need any more help at this point.

