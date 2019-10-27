The Bears had taken the ball at their 35-yard line with 1 minute, 33 seconds left, trailing the Chargers by a point. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hit Taylor Gabriel for a 22-yard pass, and then scrambled for another first down. But rather than try to get closer, Coach Matt Nagy called for Trubisky to take a knee, and Pineiro came on, with his kick missing wide to the left.

After the infamous double doink by Cody Parkey in the playoffs in January, the Bears conducted a lengthy kicker search before landing on Pineiro, who had missed only one kick (during Week 3) this season. But he missed one off the upright in the first quarter — a single doink — and made three before failing with the game on the line.

Afterward, Nagy said he had given “zero thought” to trying to help Pineiro by getting closer, a decision that was widely second-guessed.

Matt Nagy, why in the HECK would you take a knee when you’re still 41 yards away!! Run the ball and get closer. Those few yards made the difference!



Even the team was at a loss to explain this loss.

Everyone could be excused if they had a bit of deja vu, but Michael Wilbon, the noted Bears fan from ESPN’s “PTI,” zeroed in on what he thinks is the Bears’ problem.

“Does the Bears head coach want to ask again if he’s an idiot? [As Nagy did during last week’s news conference.] Because I know how I’d answer him,” Wilbon tweeted. “ … he won’t run a play to get his kicker closer? Did that same idiot thing in Miami last year in a loss. Had time to run it and spike it or call time. Idiotic indeed. People don’t want to hear this but the Chicago Bears have a much bigger problem than Trubiski [sic]. The head coach is the bigger problem. Curious how an offensive genius could turn down chances to get his kicker a chip shot and instead just let the clock run down.

“Has Nagy conducted his postgame excuse-a-thon yet? Has he blamed the media for wondering if he’s an idiot? (Hand in the air). Let me know when he points the finger at himself. As bad as Trubiski [sic] was (and he was largely bad) his coach was as bad if not worse.”

The loss, Chicago’s third in a row, drops the Bears to 3-4 on the season, which is last place in the NFC North. It also matches their loss total from last season, when they went 12-4 and won the division. Things don’t figure to get much easier, with a road game at the Philadelphia Eagles up next before a home game versus the Detroit Lions and a road game at the Los Angeles Rams.

