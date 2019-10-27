Adam Eaton walked back to the dugout perplexed. Houston Astros starter José Urquidy had surprised the Washington Nationals right fielder in the first inning of Game 4. The scouting report told Eaton to look for a change-up and not expect a slider, which Urquidy threw 10 percent of the time. But then Urquidy flipped his approach and threw three straight sliders — something Eaton said he hasn’t done all postseason.

Eaton had to swing at the last one because he was down in the count, and he popped out to the catcher. Back in the dugout, he warned teammates the starter had switched his percentages. Expect the unexpected. This situation, and Eaton’s reaction, provide a telling example of the special challenge posed by the World Series. These two teams are unfamiliar with each other at first, so the players must rely on scouting reports more than experience. Now, with the series tied at 2-2, it’s about adjusting and counter-adjusting just enough to stay ahead of the curve and not enough to outsmart yourself.

“It’s going to be a chess match,” Eaton said. “This is some good baseball. It’s going to be a thinking man’s game.”

The ambush by Urquidy in a way mirrors what the Nationals expect could happen in Games 5 and 6. They saw what made Astros aces Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander successful in Houston, and while they’re prepared for those two to stick with it, they anticipate some tweaks. These are crucial because the series has suddenly become a “best-of-three” — the most popular phrase in the Nationals’ clubhouse after Saturday night’s 8-1 loss.

“It’s about perspective,” said shortstop Trea Turner when asked if he felt like the team missed an opportunity with Games 3 and 4 in Washington. “If you look at it as a three-game series to win the World Series, I think every team in the MLB would take it.”

The players’ individual battles, the games within the game, changed the Nationals pitching as well. The scouting report told Patrick Corbin he could get a patient Astros lineup to bite on sliders after establishing his fastball in the strike zone, but it proved difficult to establish the fastball because the Astros lineup was so aggressive at first. They pounded the fastball early in counts and then, when Corbin tried to sequence the slider in the zone, jumped on that too. They laid off sliders outside the zone for the most part, and that forced an adjustment.

“We had to mix and match a little bit, throwing his change-up and curveball a little more,” said catcher Yan Gomes, who added, “He did a good job just going out there and giving us a chance to fight back.”

The Nationals expressed full confidence that their next two starters, Max Scherzer in Game 5 and Stephen Strasburg in Game 6, could out-execute the Astros. And, if their stuff isn’t on, they could find ways around it by exploiting whatever expectations the Astros might have. Manager Dave Martinez pointed out before the game that Scherzer had already mapped out his attack plan. Ryan Zimmerman expressed complete confidence in Scherzer and Strasburg to outduel Cole and Verlander.

“ 'Cause they’re really good,” Zimmerman explained. “It’s not going to be easy because we have those two guys lined up; their two pitchers are really good, as well. But this is why you play the game. … This is the best that baseball has to offer.”

The moment still on Eaton’s brain after the game wasn’t his first at-bat against Urquidy. It was his second. The right fielder came to bat with a runner on second and two outs. He readied for a change-up or a slider, and the rookie right-hander dropped a curveball, which his scouting report said to expect 3 percent of the time. Eaton finally got a change-up on the second pitch but popped out to shortstop.

That didn’t worry Eaton. Sometimes you can’t do anything with a pitch you’re ready for. He’s less concerned with the result and more with the process. It’s more difficult to hit when you have to expect everything.

Eaton left the clubhouse on Saturday night thinking about Cole, the Astros’ Game 5 starter. He believed hitters had the advantage from this long series, but he raised his eyebrows and countered: “As soon as we say that, Cole’s going to flip his percentages.” That would carry serious implications, though, because when a pitcher goes off script “you kind of have to improvise.”

“Now I might not even look at last game,” Eaton joked. But then he grew serious: “We try to formulate a plan. If it works out, great. If it doesn’t, you have to quickly, from at-bat to at-bat, even pitch-to-pitch, make your adjustment.”

World Series overview

All games on Fox

· Game 1 at Houston — Nationals 5, Astros 4

· Game 2 at Houston — Nationals 12, Astros 3

· Game 3 at Washington — Astros 4, Nationals 1

· Game 4 at Washington — Astros 8, Nationals 1

· Game 5 at Washington — Sunday, 8:07 p.m.

· Game 6 at Houston — Tuesday, 8:07 p.m.

· Game 7 at Houston — Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. (if necessary)

