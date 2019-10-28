“We’ve released him back into the program, so it was good to get him on the practice field,” interim head coach Bill Callahan said. “He’s worked hard to get back, and his workload was a good amount today but not too much because we’re still monitoring his conditioning level as he works back into football. So it was great to see him work at the level that he did today. I’m really happy for him because he’s really, really had a long, hard trail to get back and he’s put the time in and the effort in to get better.”
Guice has played in just one regular season game during his short pro career, having suffered two knee injuries that landed him on injured reserve. The LSU produce tore his left ACL in the preseason opener last season and was sidelined the entire 2018 campaign. Then-coach Jay Gruden was prepared to make Guice the focal point of the offense in 2019, going so far as to make Adrian Peterson inactive for the first game of the season, but Guice went down and Peterson has turned into the offense’s workhorse again.
Washington plays at Buffalo this Sunday before a bye week that precedes the Jets game.
More Redskins coverage: