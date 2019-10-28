“We’ve released him back into the program, so it was good to get him on the practice field,” interim head coach Bill Callahan said. “He’s worked hard to get back, and his workload was a good amount today but not too much because we’re still monitoring his conditioning level as he works back into football. So it was great to see him work at the level that he did today. I’m really happy for him because he’s really, really had a long, hard trail to get back and he’s put the time in and the effort in to get better.”