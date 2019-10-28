“They just say, ‘I don’t know,’” Mike Falsetti, a catcher for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, said of his questions to home-plate umpires. “They say, ‘It was a strike.’ That’s all they say.”

One circuit offers a case study on dealing with those new overlords. The Atlantic League crowned a champion earlier this month using a set of rules baseball has never seen before. Coaches and catchers could no longer visit a struggling pitcher. Batters could “steal” first base. And most dramatically, there was that electronic strike zone. Major League Baseball used the digital strike zone, too, at its Arizona Fall League.

The Blue Crabs let me test out the system before “Fourth of July Do-Over Night” on Aug. 3, about a month before the end of the Atlantic League regular season. Left-hander Tommy Thorpe threw a bullpen to Josh McAdams while I crouched behind the plate wearing an earpiece but no protective gear.

It was me, a former youth baseball catcher and Little League umpire, going head to head with ABS, the radar-enabled software that’s the basis for most advanced statistics in Major League Baseball, like exit velocity, launch angle and spin rate. It’s also used to grade umpires.

One of us could be used to detect the weather; the other forgot to apply sunscreen in the middle of a Maryland summer. One of us has been studied by MLB data scientists for years; the other was too proud to be the student manager of his high school baseball team, so instead gave himself the title “director of baseball operations.”

Baseball is often described as a “game of failure.” Getting a hit in professional baseball is so difficult that Hall of Famers, the best in the game’s history, fail in around 70 percent of their at-bats.

Umpires, though, aren’t permitted to fail. And yet they sometimes become actors in the game, humans engaged in human activities. When Blue Crabs Manager Stan Cliburn stands with his hands on his hips chirping at home-plate umpire Derek Moccia in the fourth inning, fans lean forward in their seats. When Moccia in the bottom of the eighth rips his mask off and hollers into the dugout at a still-steaming player, a hush falls over Regency Furniture Stadium.

“Do you want to stay in this game?” Moccia yells. The words bounces off the outfield fence and echo into the home-plate grandstand.

‘There is no appeal’

Early baseball barely needed umpires. Officials didn’t call balls and strikes; the batsman swung when it moved him. Pitchers were supposed to work with — not against — hitters to facilitate putting the ball in play. It was easier to tell if a base runner was safe or out; fielders could simply throw the ball at him, though the Knickerbocker Club in New York did away with that rule in 1845.

They decided the umpire was appointed primarily to keep score and settle disagreements, not enforce the rules.

“All disputes and differences relative to the game, to be decided by the Umpire, from which there is no appeal,” read the Knickerbockers’ 17th rule. In all, the club published 20.

MLB’s current rule book has 169 pages, not including three blank sheets provided for notes.

“Baseball has always been a game of changes,” said Tom Shieber, senior curator at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “It happens all the time in many different ways. And rule changes have happened since the game began. The rule book now covers every little tiny rule. The first rules in baseball was not so much to play the game, but how that particular club plays their version of baseball, because there were multiple versions of the game in the 1850s or 60s. So instead of writing every rule down, they only wrote down rules that were controversial.”

But almost immediately, baseball players looked to umpires to litigate the sport. The position gained power and prestige.

And introducing robo umpires would upset certain long-standing dynamics. No longer would there be value in catchers adept at framing. Sandy Koufax, the greatest left-handed pitcher of all time, used to say he and his catcher trained umpires. He’d pound the outside of the zone with fastballs while catcher John Roseboro lobbied the umpire the whole way as if to say about a pitch slightly off the plate, “You know that’s a strike, right?” By the later innings, they’d have gained an extra inch or two.

“The banter is great,” Adam Eaton said. “It’s unbelievable. It’s what makes baseball great.”

But what would Koufax and Roseboro have done if there was no one to talk to, no one to lobby? What if baseball went quiet? The Nationals offered “some choice words” to home plate umpire Lance Barksdale on Sunday night, but you don’t offer choice words to a robot.

“It’s another thing that takes away from the beauty of the game because it takes away from the conversation of the game,” Falsetti said.

The voice of balls and strikes

MLB won’t reveal whose voice was actually recorded for ABS, and won’t release an audio file so I could play it for you. But it sounds like a 30-something-year-old man’s voice. The “str” in “strike” isn’t enunciated strongly, but the “i” pops out. The “k” and “e” are ornamental. If you drew the sound of the word, it’d be a tall, pointy triangle, the top of which is the “i.”

Thorpe, the Blue Crabs pitcher throwing the bullpen, offered a fastball at the knees. Crack! “Strike,” ABS said.

Thorpe’s ball sizzles through the air on its way to the plate. His fastball jumps like a frightened cat, lurching four inches to the left when just in front of home plate. His slider is smooth like glass and rolls into the righty’s batter’s box.

Crack! Another fastball, this one at the hip and right over the heart of the plate. “Strike.” It almost feels like the speaker is surprised. As if to say, “Wow! That one was right in there!”

Crack! A fastball again, this time a bit on the high side, but not by much, and thank goodness McAdams caught it. “Ball.”

“Ball” is disappointing sounding. The voice feels let down. He pronounces the word as a straight line. No enthusiasm whatsoever.

MLB in February signed a three-year agreement with the Atlantic League to install experimental rules in line with Commissioner Rob Manfred’s vision for a faster, more action-packed game. Among the first changes discussed was introducing ABS.

MLB teams have been watching the experiments closely. Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon has gone back and forth over whether he is pro robo-ump. Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly, frustrated with the strike zone after a game this year, told reporters, “Hopefully the [robo-ump] technology gets there quick.”

Almost perfect

Conversation is woven into the game in places fans (and front office leaders, players told me) don’t often understand. Conversation creates relationships. Those relationships create the stories, and then the legends that fans care about.

Picture Armando Galarraga, the ex-Detroit Tigers pitcher, presenting his team’s lineup card to umpire Jim Joyce the day after Joyce blew a call that cost Galarraga a perfect game. The two shook hands, Joyce bawling. He thumped Galarraga on the chest fraternally as he walked back to the dugout.

It’s an affecting scene. Major league pitchers have thrown 23 perfect games in 143 years. To be perfect is to be immortal in baseball lore. But Galarraga and Joyce are immortal, too.

“His place in baseball lore is cemented because he did not throw a perfect game,” John Thorn, MLB’s official historian told me. “The humanity of the moment, the frailty of the moment is what we remember.”

“It is not an unmitigated trade-off,” he added, speaking of the exchange of introducing technology to officiating. “The pursuit of accuracy may be admirable, but the pursuit of story may be an even heightened level.”

Baseball already has a way to measure perfection. It’s 27 up and 27 down. Every other aspect of the game is so variable, the idea of “perfection” is unattainable.

And so baseball is, in some ways, a game designed for imperfection. The pursuit of perfection, and ultimately and inevitably failing to attain it, is what stories are made of. Baseball is captivating because of the stories as much as the athletic plays, stories acted out by humans.

“Part of the human element of the game,” Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle said of the disputed calls after Game 5.

“We are both athletes and entertainers, I think,” Falsetti told me. “We do this for the people to come out. If nobody’s going to come out to the game, we’re not going to have a team. We are responsible for being amazing athletes because of the show that we put on.

“It’s pretty fun being an entertainer that is an athlete because you don’t have to deal with the fakeness of Hollywood. You’re out there playing a game, and the game is true to life. It’s not scripted, and it won’t lie to you.”

And as much as baseball’s modern innovations — the sabermetrics, the advanced scouting, the instant replay, and now, the automated strike zone — provide a more accurate game of baseball, and perhaps in some ways a better game of baseball, they also offer a more antiseptic version of baseball.

Baseball historians say it’s reasonable the game will see more structural changes. If baseball executives think game-length is crucial now, think about the early 19th century: When daylight expired, the game was over for the night. If they think action and balls in play are critical now, consider the early strike zone: Batsmen could choose where pitchers had to offer the ball.

“The sports that don’t adjust, the sports that aren’t willing to evaluate themselves, when appropriate, won’t make it,” Shieber told me. “The reason baseball makes it is because it keeps on striving toward perfection. You sort of asymptotically approach a more perfect game.”

But after a while, who remembers a perfect game? Maybe you’re more likely to remember a great one. And it helps if you can talk about it.