“We have an active and growing brush fire in the on the west side of the 405 Freeway, north of Sunset Blvd,” the LAPD said in an advisory. “For those living in this area, you must be prepared to evacuate from Mulholland down to Sunset and from the 405 to the PCH.”

In 2017, less than one year before joining the Los Angeles Lakers, James paid $23 million for a home in Los Angeles’s Brentwood neighborhood, which is located in the southern end of the evacuation zone. He also has another home in Brentwood.

A fire department spokesman told the Los Angeles Times that 75 acres and counting had burned in the fire, which began at 2 a.m. Monday. A number of structures have been damaged.

Officials expect the Santa Ana wind event that began Sunday night to last through Monday with isolated gusts of up to 60 mph in the Los Angeles County mountains and humidity levels as low as 5 percent, causing officials to issue red-flag warnings, the Times reports.

James tweeted later Monday morning that he and his family had found a place to stay and offered prayers to everyone affected by the fires.

Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

