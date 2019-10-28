LeBron James announced early Monday on Twitter that he had to evacuate his home because of the fires that are plaguing Southern California.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a mandatory evacuation for a large swath of land on the west side of the 405 freeway in Los Angeles because of a growing brush fire near the Getty Center museum.

“We have an active and growing brush fire in the on the west side of the 405 Freeway, north of Sunset Blvd,” the LAPD said in an advisory. “For those living in this area, you must be prepared to evacuate from Mulholland down to Sunset and from the 405 to the PCH.”

In 2017, less than one year before joining the Los Angeles Lakers, James paid $23 million for a home in Los Angeles’s Brentwood neighborhood, which is located in the southern end of the evacuation zone. He also has another home in Brentwood.

AD
AD

A fire department spokesman told the Los Angeles Times that 75 acres and counting had burned in the fire, which began at 2 a.m. Monday. A number of structures have been damaged.

Officials expect the Santa Ana wind event that began Sunday night to last through Monday with isolated gusts of up to 60 mph in the Los Angeles County mountains and humidity levels as low as 5 percent, causing officials to issue red-flag warnings, the Times reports.

James tweeted later Monday morning that he and his family had found a place to stay and offered prayers to everyone affected by the fires.

AD

Read more:

AD
AD