Georgetown is 13-1-1 overall and 6-0-1 in the Big East heading into Saturday’s visit to Villanova (8-7-1, 1-5-1).

“We worry about complacency setting in,” Coach Brian Wiese said. “This group, to their credit, hasn’t had a single match all year where we haven’t come out with the intent to play well. This is starting to become what the team is.”

AD

With platooning goalkeepers, the Hoyas have not conceded a goal in 660 minutes. Georgetown has allowed five all year, never more than one in a match, and posted 10 clean sheets.

AD

On Saturday, an own goal and a penalty kick two minutes apart set the tone. Derek Dodson scored 10 minutes into the second half for his sixth goal of the year (to go with six assists). Jacob Montes leads the team with seven goals.

“Coming out of St. John’s and beating such a highly ranked team,” Montes said, “Coach just emphasized always staying focused and making sure we get the job done no matter who we play.”

>> Ashlynn Serepca scored twice as the top-ranked Virginia women remained unbeaten with a 6-1 rout of visiting Boston College. The Cavaliers (14-0-3) improved to 6-0-3 in the ACC heading into the regular season finale Thursday at Syracuse (3-11-2, 1-7-1).

AD

Boston College’s 68th-minute goal was the first conceded by Virginia since Sept. 20, ending a scoreless streak of seven matches. The Cavaliers’ scoring margin this year is 54-5.

AD

HIGHLIGHTS | The Hoos remained one of two unbeaten teams this season with a 6-1 victory over Boston College on Sunday thanks to goals from five different players. #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/Xs6gqbXnRY — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 27, 2019

>> Nathaniel Crofts had a goal and assist and Colin Shutler recorded his nation-leading 12th shutout as the sixth-ranked Virginia men won at No. 25 Virginia Tech, 2-0. The Cavaliers (13-1-1 overall, 5-1-1 ACC) will close the regular season Friday at home against North Carolina (7-5-3, 3-4-0).

>> The No. 22 Maryland men are picking up speed as the NCAA tournament approaches, registering a third consecutive shutout victory by winning at Ohio State, 2-0. Sophomore Justin Gielen scored late in the first half and freshman Malcolm Johnston scored late in the second for the reigning national champions (9-4-2 overall, 3-1-2 Big Ten), who will visit No. 19 Penn State (9-2-3, 4-1-1) on Tuesday (6 p.m., Big Ten Network).

AD

The Terrapins went into Columbus and took down the Buckeyes 2-0!



Check out the highlights from the @MarylandMSoccer win! pic.twitter.com/MgxmCD051Y — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) October 26, 2019

>> The No. 14 Georgetown women rebounded from a midweek defeat at DePaul to score four second-half goals and slam visiting Seton Hall, 4-0. The Hoyas (11-3-3 overall, 5-1-2 Big East) will close the regular season at home Thursday against St. John’s (5-11-1, 2-5-1).

AD

>> The Navy women (15-2-1, 6-1-1) posted their fourth straight clean sheet and earned the Patriot League regular season title, defeating visiting Boston University, 1-0, on Baseley McClaskey’s extra-time goal. The Mids will close against Loyola on Friday, then host the conference semifinals Nov. 8.

>> After starting the year with 11 consecutive victories, the Navy men (11-2-1, 4-2-1) are winless in three straight after a 1-0 extra-time defeat at Boston University.

AD

>> With a 1-0 victory at Michigan State on Thursday, the Maryland women (9-7-3, 5-5-1) qualified for the Big Ten tournament for the first time. The Terrapins, who ended the regular season over the weekend with a 4-1 setback at Michigan, will be the No. 6 seed and go on the road for a quarterfinal on Sunday.

>> The Howard women (12-3-0) clinched at least a share of Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season title with a 1-0 victory at Alabama State. The league tournament will take place Nov. 7-10 in Houston.

AD