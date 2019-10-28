One sure sign that something was happening with Drake: Despite being healthy, he didn’t travel with the team to Pittsburgh for Monday night’s game. Miami did not want to risk him getting injured before any trade is finalized.

Last week saw a lot of activity, with the league’s two remaining unbeaten teams moving last week to strengthen themselves at wide receiver. The San Francisco 49ers picked up Emmanuel Sanders from the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots obtained Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons. Sanu caught two passes for 23 yards in New England’s win over the Browns; Sanders caught four passes for 25 yards in the 49ers’ rout of Carolina.

In other moves, the Jacksonville Jaguars unloaded disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey, sending him to the Los Angeles Rams. As soon as he finished serving a week-long suspension for disagreeing with Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema, Michael Bennett was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a draft pick. The Rams sent Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young and a draft pick and the Detroit Lions traded safety Quandre Diggs to the Seattle Seahawks in a deal that included draft picks.

Here’s a look at other possible moves:

Although he hasn’t been especially impressive since ending his holdout, there should be interest in Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, who watched as Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson filled in ably during his holdout. The team, though, will be asking for a lot in return, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Bengals’ A.J. Green can become an unrestricted free agent after the season and he could command a first-round pick in a trade. However, Cincinnati doesn’t seem to have much interest in trading the wide receiver despite what they could get in return, and Rapoport reported Sunday that the Bengals likely will not trade him. The winless Bengals don’t seem interested in unloading players like tight end Tyler Eifert, either, but that could change, according to the NFL Network.

While there’s a premium being placed on wide receivers, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that DeAndre Hopkins of the Texans isn’t on the trading block.

The Washington Redskins are in the midst of a lost season, but they remain adamant that they will not trade offensive lineman Trent Williams, whose holdout continues. The Cleveland Browns, who are expected to be active in the market, have aggressively pursued Williams, according to CBS’s Jason La Canfora, with New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder their other big target. Ryan Kerrigan is drawing interest from, among others, the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts, according to La Canfora, who reported that the Redskins are showing no signs of looking to move Kerrigan.

Because the Rams plan to pay Ramsey big bucks at some point, they are willing to entertain offers for cornerback Aqib Talib, according to ESPN. Although he has been on IR with a rib injury, he is eligible to be traded and could help a contending team later this season.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota seems to have no future in Tennessee, so the Titans might be willing to answer calls about the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NFL draft from a team that thinks they could turn him around. The logical landing spot might be in Chicago, where Mitchell Trubisky has been ineffective and the Bears are losing ground in the NFC North.

The Raiders reportedly are interested in Jets receiver Robby Anderson, who’s in the final year of his contract, but a less costly option could be Josh Gordon, whom the Patriots placed on injured reserve and plan to release when he is healthy.

The Lions have received calls inquiring about the availability of cornerback Darius Slay, according to ESPN.

Other players to keep an eye on include Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley, who reportedly is on the block, with the Texans a possible trading partner after J.J. Watt suffered a season-ending injury Sunday; Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker; Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who is unlikely to be re-signed after the season; and Broncos cornerback Chris Harris, who is on a one-year contract and could help teams like the Seahawks, Eagles or Rams.

