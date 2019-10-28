Multiple people familiar with the views of the Redskins’ front office said that a trade of Williams, a former Pro Bowl selection, could happen. One member of the organization said that such a deal is “always possible,” but also expressed surprise that speculation about a Williams trade resurfaced Monday. The league-owned NFL Network first reported that the Redskins were open to the possibility of trading Williams.

A person who has dealings with the Redskins’ front office said that the team is open to making “a blockbuster deal” involving Williams if an enticing trade offer comes along. But the person, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the confidential nature of trade talks, expressed skepticism that any team will make an offer substantial enough for the Redskins to act: “No one will do it.”

The league-wide trade deadline is 4 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday.

It was not clear what the Redskins would deem a suitable offer for Williams. The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots have been among the teams linked to Williams in trade speculation this season. The Patriots are unbeaten, at 8-0, as they seek what would be a seventh Super Bowl title with Bill Belichick as their coach and Tom Brady as their quarterback. The Browns, with a record of 2-5, have been one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments, but apparently remain a potential buyer as the trade deadline arrives.

Before Monday, the prevalent view league-wide was that the Redskins would consider trading Williams during the upcoming offseason but would not do so during the season, even with their record at 1-7 and Williams steadfastly refusing to play for them.

