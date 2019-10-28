But if the Steelers simply take care of business Monday night and prevail at home against the winless Miami Dolphins, things actually will be looking up for them for a change in 2019. That would give them a two-game winning streak and a not-completely-dismal record of 3-4 as their season nears its midway point.

The Steelers are coming off their bye week. That followed a home-away-from-home triumph over the Chargers, with many Steelers fans on hand in Los Angeles. The victory over the Chargers was orchestrated by third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges, with fill-in starter Mason Rudolph sidelined after suffering a concussion on a hit by Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas. Rudolph returns to the lineup Monday.

Dolphins at Steelers

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. Eastern

Where: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh

TV: ESPN

Streaming: fuboTV

The Steelers have had a conservative offensive approach while either Rudolph or Hodges has been at quarterback. Rudolph has played in four games this season, making three starts, and has reached 200 passing yards in a game only once. But it has worked relatively well. He has seven touchdown passes, two interceptions and a passer rating of 102.5. The Steelers are 1-2 in his starts, with losses to the San Francisco 49ers and the Ravens and a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. It will be interesting to see if the Steelers stick to the short passing game with Rudolph or allow him to throw the ball down the field a bit more.

The Dolphins just traded running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals as they continue to dismantle their roster and stockpile draft picks, an approach that has led to an 0-6 record and allegations that they are tanking. Drake joins left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick among the prominent Dolphins players to have been traded. Fitzpatrick, dealt to the Steelers for a first-round choice, faces his former team in this game.

The Dolphins have been relatively close in recent weeks to breaking into the win column. Coach Brian Flores, after switching back to veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback, called for a two-point conversion that would have beaten the Redskins, but it failed in a 17-16 loss. The Dolphins had a fourth-quarter lead at Buffalo in their previous game but couldn’t hold on and lost, 31-21. Could this be the game in which Flores and his players finally break through and scuttle the organization’s chances to have the top overall selection in next year’s NFL draft?

