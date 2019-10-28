“Please help find my baby,” Harris wrote in an Instagram post Thursday.

Police said Thursday that there was no evidence of foul play in Blanchard’s disappearance. Her last known communication was with a friend on Wednesday, just before midnight. Blanchard is a student at Southern Union State Community College in Alabama.

Angela Haley-Harris, Blanchard’s mother, told WBRC, a Fox affiliate television station in Alabama, last week that her daughter’s roommate and Blanchard exchanged messages Wednesday. Blanchard told her roommate she was out with a man, according to Angela Haley-Harris.

Haley-Harris also said Blanchard’s debit card was last used at about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday and that, according to police, her phone “went dark” just before midnight.

PLEASE HELP FIND MY COUSIN! Repost and share 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RECpdEvOib — Blvckbarbiie ♊️ (@blvckbarbiie_) October 25, 2019

“It’s devastating me,’’ Blanchard’s father, Elijah Blanchard, told AL.com on Monday. “It’s surreal. It does not feel real for a human being to be talked to one minute and vanish the next.”

Police said Blanchard’s vehicle, a 2017 Honda CRV, was discovered in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday evening. It had damage on the passenger’s side that wasn’t there when the SUV was last spotted in Auburn late Wednesday night, according to authorities.

“We’re thinking maybe a carjacking because the car was torn up,” Blanchard’s stepmother, Yashiba Blanchard, said Monday. “But the police haven’t said that, either. They’re trying to match up the evidence.”

A friend of Blanchard’s, Summer Whatley, told ABC News that it was “completely out of character” for her to go missing. Blanchard’s mother offered a similar assessment last week, telling WBRC that falling out of contact was “definitely not Aniah.”

Aniah is STILL MISSING!!!

She has been missing from Auburn, AL for almost a week now. We do not know if she met up with someone on a dating app or not. Her vehicle was spotted in Montgomery on Friday with damage. PLEASE SHARE EVERYWHERE AND HELP US FIND ANIAH!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SWoBHLagl1 — 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐬 (@summer_whatley) October 29, 2019

Harris posted a video Saturday in which Blanchard’s family warned interested parties not to donate to any GoFundMe accounts purporting to benefit the search for her, as those accounts would be bogus, and they provided a PayPal account.

Harris returned to Instagram on Monday to clarify that the family was seeking only to “combat the scam accounts created in her name” and that they weren’t soliciting financial donations. “Good hearted people have offered to help us and we didn’t want there [sic] generosity to fall into the wrong hands,” he wrote.

