The women, who were wearing yellow shirts, were sitting a few rows behind the plate, plainly in the line of sight of Houston Astros star pitcher Gerrit Cole. They stood and raised their shirts, with Cole turning away from the plate and walking around the pitcher’s mound as the batter called for a timeout. It is unclear whether Cole stepped away because he was distracted by the stunt. They were escorted out by security.

AD

AD

One woman, identified as Julia Rose with a verified Twitter account, tweeted the letter and retweeted video of the stunt with the words “Guilty as charged.” Her response to the letter was simply “s---” and she later added that “the wind blew up my top.” Lauren Summer, the other woman, identifies herself in a Twitter bio festooned with pink breast cancer awareness ribbons as “your friendly neighborhood model” and tweeted the letter as well with her reaction: “Whoops.” On an Instagram story, Summer wrote that she “had to do it for the Internet.” She claimed that she, Rose and a third woman identified as Kayla Lauren exposed their breasts “for breast cancer” and asked followers to “donate to breast cancer.” The three appeared in a video promoting Rose’s digital magazine afterward. Kayla Lauren posted a bathroom selfie, writing, “Just got kicked out of the World Series. In police HQ bathroom still gotta get that birthday selfie,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

Cole seemed unbothered by the display, retiring the side in order in his final inning of the game. He allowed three hits over seven innings, with one earned run, two walks and nine strikeouts, as the Astros took a 3-2 lead in the Series with a 7-1 victory.

Read more on the World Series from The Post:

AD

AD

AD