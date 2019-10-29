Petchesky’s removal comes a day after a staff memo from Paul Maidment, the editorial director of G/O Media, Deadspin’s parent company. Maidment wrote that creating great sports journalism would be the site’s “sole focus” and that Deadspin will only write about sports “and that which is relevant to sports in some way.”

AD

“Where such subjects touch on sports, they are fair game for Deadspin,” Maidment wrote in the memo, the text of which was obtained by The Washington Post. “Where they do not, they are not. We have plenty of other sites that write about politics, pop culture, the arts and the rest, and they are the appropriate places for such work.”

AD

G/O Media also publishes Lifehacker, Kotaku, the Onion and other sites. Petchesky, who was serving as interim editor-in-chief of Deadspin, was fired after a series of non-sports stories were pinned to the top of Deadspin’s homepage.

Deadspin’s slogan, “Sports news without access, favor, or discretion,” described an editorial style that often departed from straight recaps of mainstream sports events and criticized — and sometimes, openly mocked — politicians, television personalities and other news outlets. The site even sold tongue-in-cheek “Stick to Sports” merchandise.

AD

Monday’s memo, among other issues, sparked an internal revolt, and staffers began posting articles with very little connection to sports, tagging them with the label “Stick to Sports.” On Tuesday afternoon, the site was featuring stories new and old about dogs, an irate coffee shop customer, wedding dress codes, a pumpkin thief and President Trump.

AD

“Yesterday I sent a memo to Deadspin staff stating that our sports site should be focused on sports coverage,” Maidment said in a statement on Tuesday. “As I made clear in that note, sports touches on nearly every aspect of life — from politics to business to pop culture and more. We believe that Deadspin reporters and editors should go after every conceivable story, as long as it has something to do with sports. We are sorry that some on the Deadspin staff don’t agree with that editorial direction and refuse to work within that incredibly broad mandate.”

The Gizmodo Media Group Union did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Petchesky declined to be interviewed.

AD

Deadspin has had a difficult relationship with its corporate owner since its sale in April. Univision, the mainly Spanish-language media giant, sold off the properties that now make up G/O Media to private equity firm Great Hill Partners as part of a corporate restructuring.

AD

Almost immediately, Great Hill’s corporate leaders clashed with Deadspin editorial staff over the publication’s content.

Megan Greenwell, the site’s top editor, left the company in August, 18 months after she was hired, over disagreements with the new executives, including Maidment and CEO Jim Spanfeller, formerly of Forbes.

Two weeks before her departure, Deadspin published a lengthy investigation into Spanfeller that questioned his management style and hires and G/O Media more broadly. Spanfeller recommended an independent third-party editor vet the piece before publication, a suggestion that further inflamed tensions.

AD

“I chose to leave now after months of being undermined by G/O Media management,” Greenwell said in a statement when she left the company, “but I have full confidence in my excellent Deadspin colleagues’ ability to keep doing the incredible work they do.”

AD

Greenwell on Tuesday called Petchesky’s dismissal “the stupidest decision.”

“Barry is the heart and soul of Deadspin, one of the best writers anywhere, and a visionary leader,” she wrote on Twitter.

Read more:

AD