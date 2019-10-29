And as if the Nationals didn’t have enough fueling them in an elimination Game 6 of the World Series, that they took exception to Bregman’s antics showed on Juan Soto’s home run in the fifth, which lifted Washington to a 3-2 lead at the time. After driving the ball into the right-field upper deck, Soto similarly carried his bat to first base, mocking Bregman.

This dude @ABREG_1 really carried the bat to 1st base.



Legend. pic.twitter.com/TQqhfSVjUq — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 30, 2019

This dude Juan Soto really carried his bat to 1st base too!



Also a legend. pic.twitter.com/SVFHsPPfBe — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 30, 2019

It’s been a roller coaster of a series for Bregman, an American League MVP candidate. He struck out three times in Game 1, calling himself “horrible.” Including Tuesday’s home run and a grand slam in Game 4, Bregman has six hits in 26 plate appearances. But because the story of Bregman this October has been both good and bad, that Game 2 also featured a costly fielding error in a seventh inning that saw the Nationals score six runs.

AD

AD

While Soto may not have liked Bregman’s cocky reaction to his home run, Soto isn’t exactly a keeper of baseball’s old-school traditions either, criticized by some for his “Soto shuffle” during at-bats, when he stares down opposing pitchers and occasionally mixes in a crotch grab.

For a World Series that hasn’t been short on drama, two of baseball’s brightest stars just added a little more.

Alex Bregman carried his bat to first base after homering.



Juan Soto made sure he did too when he gave the Nationals the lead 👀



(via @FOXSports)pic.twitter.com/pQigeey6uG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2019

Read more:

AD