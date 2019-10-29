HOUSTON — Alex Bregman knew the ball was sailing well into the left-field stands, but then he did something that ensured everyone else at Minute Maid Park knew that he knew. He carried his bat all the way to first base — the opposite of hustling before attempting to hand it off to the Houston Astros’ first base coach. In a sport known for its unwritten rules of decorum, this was a violation and a statement to the Washington Nationals.

And as if the Nationals didn’t have enough fueling them in an elimination Game 6 of the World Series, that they took exception to Bregman’s antics showed on Juan Soto’s home run in the fifth, which lifted Washington to a 3-2 lead at the time. After driving the ball into the right-field upper deck, Soto similarly carried his bat to first base, mocking Bregman.

It’s been a roller coaster of a series for Bregman, an American League MVP candidate. He struck out three times in Game 1, calling himself “horrible.” Including Tuesday’s home run and a grand slam in Game 4, Bregman has six hits in 26 plate appearances. But because the story of Bregman this October has been both good and bad, that Game 2 also featured a costly fielding error in a seventh inning that saw the Nationals score six runs.

AD
AD

While Soto may not have liked Bregman’s cocky reaction to his home run, Soto isn’t exactly a keeper of baseball’s old-school traditions either, criticized by some for his “Soto shuffle” during at-bats, when he stares down opposing pitchers and occasionally mixes in a crotch grab.

For a World Series that hasn’t been short on drama, two of baseball’s brightest stars just added a little more.

Read more:

AD
AD