“I’m good,” he said, unprompted, eyes wide, head nodding.

Nationals are Max Scherzer is throwing to bullpen catcher Octavio Martinez as pitching coach Paul Menhart watches on. Scherzer received a cortisone shot on Sunday and the team hopes he’s available to pitch in a potential Game 7. pic.twitter.com/0BjTUQK5SW — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 29, 2019

The 35-year-old right-hander is seemingly available to pitch a potential Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday — if the Nationals get there. It’s a surprising turnaround for Scherzer, a competitive bulldog, because he was in visible pain the last time he made a public appearance. He spoke to reporters on Sunday after the Nationals sidelined him because spasms in his neck and right trapezius muscle, the area behind his shoulder, prevented him from moving that morning. His wife helped dress him and later, in the news conference, he rotated his entire upper body to listen to questions.

AD

AD

“I’m as disappointed as I possibly can be to not be able to pitch tonight,” he said at the time. “It’s Game 5 of the World Series. I’ve pitched through so much crap in my career that would be easy to pitch through at this point. It’s literally impossible to do anything with.”

The injury was not related to the back injuries that landed him on the injured list twice this summer, Scherzer said. He called it “a little thing that turned into a big thing that turned into a giant thing.”

The pain had started a few days earlier, but he hadn’t paid attention to it because he’d had “little neck spasms” before and pitched through it. But when he got treatment Friday, the neck didn’t feel right and batting practice, which usually loosened him up, didn’t. He woke up Sunday “completely locked up,” fell out of bed and could only use his left arm. Doctors later assuaged concerns that this might be a serious injury and told him, as long as there was no numbness, he couldn’t do any “serious, long-term damage.”

AD

AD

The team and the pitcher then decided he should receive a cortisone shot on Sunday morning. It should alleviate the pain but would take at least 48 hours to become effective. It apparently kicked in by Tuesday morning, and sets him up to start a winner-take-all Game 7.

In one way, it makes sense Scherzer would bounce back so quickly. He has a reputation for playing through pain, including earlier this season, when he broke his nose on a bunt attempt during batting practice and threw seven scoreless innings the next night anyway. He later tried to push through rehabilitation for his back injury and challenged his manager to rein him in. He pushed at less than 100 percent, hurt himself further and landed back on the IL. Teammates, opponents and his manager acknowledged how much pain he must have felt to miss Game 5, a Nationals loss.

Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander, who played with Scherzer in Detroit, captured the sentiment: “It’s got to be pretty bad,” he said.

AD

AD

Scherzer seems to have regained enough health that he could pitch again in this series. It crushed Scherzer to miss Game 5 but, if the Nationals can get there, Game 7 might offer some redemption.

Read more

AD