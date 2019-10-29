“He lacks the ability to rationally consult with counsel, is incapable of understanding the proceedings, and is incapable of participating in the defense due to mental illness or deficiency,” Cuzzo’s order said.

Pavelich was taken into custody in Minnesota’s Cook County on Aug. 15 after James T. Miller, his 63-year-old friend and a neighbor of 20 years, told authorities that Pavelich had struck him with a metal pole after they returned to Pavelich’s home in Lutsen, Minn., from a day of fishing. According to the criminal complaint, Pavelich had grown angry, accusing Miller of “spiking his beer.”

Pavelich was charged with second- and third-degree assault, possession of an illegal shotgun and possessing a gun with a missing serial number. Miller suffered cracked ribs, a bruised kidney and a fracture to one of his vertebrae, as well as bruises and a mark on his back.

The former hockey player sat quietly during the hearing, according to the Star-Tribune, in Grand Marais, Minn., a community on the shore of Lake Superior, and listened as his $250,000 bail was doubled because the psychologist’s report indicated “significant risk to public safety.” Judge Michael Cuzzo urged the county to move quickly to arrange civil commitment.

Last summer, Pavelich’s sister, Jean Gevik, described behavioral changes that she believes stem from “all the concussions and the blows he had” during an NHL career. His family began seeing changes about five years ago and believes that Pavelich has CTE, a degenerative brain disease that has been linked to erratic behavior and deaths among hockey and football players and others in sports in which there are concussive and repeated subconcussive blows to the head.

“Mark is the most kind and gentle person you’d ever know,” Gevik told the Star-Tribune. “This is a totally different guy.”

According to Gevik, the late Herb Brooks, Team USA’s coach at the 1980 Games and Pavelich’s coach in the NHL with the New York Rangers, recalled that Pavelich had one especially severe head injury that could have ended his life. “All the research is out there about CTE,” she said. “This should not be a surprise here.”

Pavelich and the U.S. Olympic team vaulted into history with their stunning 4-3 victory over the Soviet Union in a semifinal game and Pavelich assisted on Mike Eruzione’s winning goal. The United States went on to beat Finland in the gold medal game in Lake Placid. Pavelich, a Minnesota native, played in 355 NHL games, then essentially disappeared in retirement. Seven years ago, Pavelich’s wife Kara, 44, died in an accidental fall from a second-story balcony at their Lutsen home. In 2014, he sold his gold medal for $262,900 at auction to provide for his daughter. “I’m doing a lot for my daughter here,” he explained then. “I want her to get a step forward in life. That’s probably the biggest reason.”

Over the last few years, Gevik said her brother has had “anger issues,” but added that “he never hurt anybody, not even in the NHL. Even when he’d get battered around, he’d never retaliate.”

