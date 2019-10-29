“I think the hardest thing is just dealing with that mental side of it in your head, but yeah, I want our team to win and at any cost and you want to be part of a winning team,” Dowd said. “It is anybody that is battling for that position, it is our responsibility to make it harder on the coaching staff to make decisions and I’m always going to want to play.”

AD

Now in his second season with the Capitals, Dowd is looking to prove he is the team’s fourth-line center, in the wake of an Oct. 18 injury to forward Richard Panik (upper-body) that placed him on long-term injured reserve. Before Panik’s injury, Dowd was trading places with Chandler Stephenson in and out of the lineup as the fourth-line center.

AD

But now with Panik out for at least five more games because he’s on long-term injured reserve, Capitals Coach Todd Reirden has placed Dowd as the fourth-line center, with Stephenson or Travis Boyd flanking him on the right side. Boyd, who was called up from the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., when Panik was injured, was the right winger on the fourth line against Vancouver and is expected to start in the same spot Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Stephenson is expected to be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

“With any injury there is an opportunity for guys, and I think that role on the fourth line is great because you get opportunities on the penalty kill and on faceoffs and I put a lot of pride in that,” Dowd said. “Offensively too we have the ability to chip in and score goals, and create offense and create momentum for our team.”

AD

Dowd said physically, it’s challenging to be in and out of the lineup because not only do healthy scratches have to do more than what typical players are doing if they were to play in a game, but they also can’t fatigue themselves.

AD

“If you do get back in and you have no energy [then] the coaching staff is looking at you like, ‘Well, you haven’t played so you should have energy,’ so yeah, it’s a mix,” Dowd said.

Dowd scored his first goal of the season in Panik’s first game out, with offseason addition Brendan Leipsic and Stephenson skating beside him. His second goal was a short-hander that came against the Chicago Blackhawks, after a turnover by Patrick Kane.

AD

Dowd has been averaging 10:40 of ice time through 10 games, winning 48.9 percent of his faceoffs. Early in the season, Reirden had favored Stephenson over Dowd in part because of faceoff numbers. Dowd increasingly has been paired with Carl Hagelin as the team’s top shorthanded forward pair, a duo Reirden has praised for their chemistry.

“There will be times when you play with guys and for some reason you click right away and there is a lot of chemistry and then sometimes you play with guys and it’s just like you can’t figure this guy out,” Dowd said. “Maybe you just don’t mesh well together, your tendencies are too alike, too different, whatever it may be. We’ve all played with players like that.”

AD

Caps expected lines vs Maple Leafs:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Hagelin-Eller-Hathaway

Leipsic-Dowd-Boyd



Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Gudas

Siegenthaler-Jensen



Holtby — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 29, 2019

More on the Capitals:

AD