The Washington Redskins appeared to be in a stalemate in trade discussions involving former Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams as Tuesday’s NFL trading deadline neared.

The Redskins are believed to be seeking what one person familiar with the situation termed Monday a “blockbuster” deal for Williams, who is holding out and has not played all season. With less than two hours remaining before the 4 p.m. deadline, no team had been willing to meet the Redskins’ asking price.

Trade speculation has focused on the Cleveland Browns, with General Manager John Dorsey having previously acknowledged his pursuit of Williams. But the Browns seem wary of surrendering the first-round draft pick — or more — that it probably would take to convince the Redskins to trade Williams, according to one person with knowledge of the deliberations. The Browns appeared willing to part with a package of lower-round selections.

AD
AD

There also has been speculation about the possibility of a package of picks and players being part of a prospective trade. The NFL Network reported that the Redskins were after Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, a second-year pro who was a Pro Bowl selection last season as a rookie. But it’s highly unlikely that the Browns would part with a former fourth overall pick who is still on an inexpensive rookie contract.

So it appeared that it would require some major last-minute compromising for the Browns to be able to complete a deal for Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler.

The New England Patriots also have been linked to Williams in trade reports this season. But the Patriots have a salary cap crunch, with only about $2.5 million in available cap space. Coach Bill Belichick told reporters earlier Tuesday that the team’s salary cap situation would affect its trade-deadline options.

More Redskins coverage:

AD
AD