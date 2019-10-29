Trade speculation has focused on the Cleveland Browns, with General Manager John Dorsey having previously acknowledged his pursuit of Williams. But the Browns seem wary of surrendering the first-round draft pick — or more — that it probably would take to convince the Redskins to trade Williams, according to one person with knowledge of the deliberations. The Browns appeared willing to part with a package of lower-round selections.

There also has been speculation about the possibility of a package of picks and players being part of a prospective trade. The NFL Network reported that the Redskins were after Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, a second-year pro who was a Pro Bowl selection last season as a rookie. But it’s highly unlikely that the Browns would part with a former fourth overall pick who is still on an inexpensive rookie contract.

So it appeared that it would require some major last-minute compromising for the Browns to be able to complete a deal for Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler.

The New England Patriots also have been linked to Williams in trade reports this season. But the Patriots have a salary cap crunch, with only about $2.5 million in available cap space. Coach Bill Belichick told reporters earlier Tuesday that the team’s salary cap situation would affect its trade-deadline options.

