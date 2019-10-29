Once his routine begins, it’s methodical and efficient. There is no need to talk. The sole focus is to shoot. And shoot again. And again. Once the ball leaves Cowan’s hands, his right wrist flicks and his feet tap back down to Earth, it just repeats. He creates one carbon copy after the next every few seconds.

Rhythmic booms echo off the walls, the sound of the ball thudding against the hardwood or occasionally bouncing off the rim. That’s the soundtrack that persists through this night and so many others, joined only by murmurs of spoken numbers from graduate assistant Brenton Petty, who keeps track of how many shots Cowan has made from each spot.

When Petty interviewed for the job at Maryland, director of operations Mark Bialkoski mentioned how Petty would be the guy always on call for the mundane but critical task of rebounding and passing balls back to players who want extra shooting practice — whether that’s at 1 a.m. or 7 a.m.

“I was cool with it because I love being in the gym,” said Petty, a Washington native who played college basketball at Fordham. “I’m a grinder. I just love basketball, so if the guys want to get better, I’m there. I can’t say no to that.”

The previous night, less than 24 hours before Cowan hit a few hundred shots that Thursday evening last month, Petty posted an Instagram story, time-stamped 10:33 p.m., featuring sophomore Jalen Smith, who had just finished his extra workout. As Petty began to leave Xfinity Center, Cowan called via FaceTime. Cowan saw the post and knew Petty was still at the gym with Smith, so he figured he would come over and shoot, too. Instead of heading home, Petty readied to help another player late that evening.

Once official practice began in October, such late-night and early-morning sessions tapered off and will become less frequent as soon as games begin and the players need to stay fresh. But during the offseason, Petty joined a handful of players, usually in 30-minute intervals, just about every morning and evening for the additional work.

“It's a culture you want,” Coach Mark Turgeon said. “And I think it's a culture you need to have a chance to win. Because if you don't have it, you have no chance.”

With the start of the season rapidly approaching next week, accompanied by high but welcomed expectations for the Terps, this offseason work has been an oft-mentioned point of discussion. Many of the team’s core players will be sophomores like Smith. They are expected to take the leap that usually comes with a player’s second year in a program. And those strides begin to take shape in the months when games aren’t played.

Then there’s that crushing NCAA tournament loss to LSU on a late layup that ended Maryland’s season and snatched away the chance to play a round-of-16 game in the District. Most players quickly cite that defeat as fuel for much of their work this offseason.

Aaron Wiggins, a sophomore poised for a breakout year, sometimes found himself in the gym four times a day this summer. (“I know it sounds insane,” he said, before explaining why it’s completely sensible in his eyes.) Wiggins is close friends with Petty, so he would enlist rebounding help at nights with a quick text message that said, “Gym?” Petty would reply with a time that worked. Wiggins would shoot. Then they would agree on a time for the next morning.

Here’s Wiggins’s rationale: “I want to get better. I need to get better. I can sleep at night.”

The mentality trickles down to the newcomers learning how to approach college basketball, just as these players learned about work habits from Bruno Fernando, who Petty said was a frequent inhabitant of the Xfinity Center gyms.

Turgeon never knows the exact schedule of who is practicing on their own, how often and when, “but I have a good idea,” he said. “I don’t see it. I’ll hear about it. I sense it. I can see it in the way they’re playing.”

Graduate assistants, and the managers who also help with the extra work, can’t instruct players on the court. They can only rebound and pass, but those are the two elements necessary for efficiency. A couple of weeks into the school year, Petty worked out a schedule that assigned a pair of managers to each day of the week. In a group text, he provides the daily schedule of what times certain players want to shoot. Players usually take off Saturdays, the day Petty frequently visits his girlfriend, who works in New York. The managers rotate in shifts, but Petty attends every session.

It’s choreographed chaos. If a ball bounces out of reach, the manager quickly chases it down so the player’s flow never halts. When Petty and manager Michael Belay helped Cowan that Thursday night, the senior point guard’s work lasted just 21 minutes. He took about 350 shots and made 265. That’s about 17 shots per minute, or one every 3.6 seconds.

“I think muscle memory is everything,” said Cowan, who avoids mornings, at least for the voluntary work. “I think this year, I’m just doing whatever I think I have to do to win something.”

When it comes to the extra practice, Cowan is an “everyday-type guy,” Petty said just before they started shooting. So even though Cowan began the following day with a 6:30 a.m. lift, chances are he stayed late again that night, too, with each shot inching him a bit closer to the time of year when a three-pointer on the same court is followed by a deafening roar.

