The Washington Nationals are trying to stave off elimination for the fourth time this postseason. On two occasions, they needed a dramatic, eighth-inning rally to tie or take the lead in a win-or-go-home game. Both times — the wild-card game against the Milwaukee Brewers and Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers — came down to an offense sputtering to life after faltering for most of the game. They’d scored just one run until those eighth innings, something that sounds familiar.

This star-studded pitching matchup between two of the game’s top pitchers, Stephen Strasburg and Justin Verlander, won’t matter if the Nationals struggle to score. They scored one run in each of their three home games and, even though Aníbal Sánchez, Patrick Corbin and Joe Ross delivered outings that teammates felt kept them in the game, the bats never gave the team a legitimate chance to win.

Manager Dave Martinez seemed frustrated by the offense, not because they weren’t having good at-bats, but because he felt like they were. The Nationals hit rockets around the park but, more often than not, right at people. Shortstop Trea Turner expressed confidence that, sooner rather than later, those balls would fall for hits. They’ll need to in Game 6 because, to win this series, they’ll need to make history. No team has ever won a World Series with four road victories.

Reliever Sean Doolittle, as always, kept the faith. He ended a lengthy explanation of why the team couldn’t deliver at home with a note of hope that the team could make it up to the fans.

“Hopefully we can take care of business in Houston and come back and party with ’em.”

World Series overview

All games on Fox

· Game 1 at Houston — Nationals 5, Astros 4

· Game 2 at Houston — Nationals 12, Astros 3

· Game 3 at Washington — Astros 4, Nationals 1

· Game 4 at Washington — Astros 8, Nationals 1

· Game 5 at Washington — Astros 7, Nationals 1

· Game 6 at Houston — Tuesday, 8:07 p.m.

· Game 7 at Houston — Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. (if necessary)

