“We are exploring every possible avenue to continue bringing AFL football to our fans, including further evolutions to the current business model, and are engaging with prospective investors and supporters who are interested in seeing the League continue to grow.”

Among the AFL’s six teams are the Washington Valor and the Baltimore Brigade, both of which are owned by Ted Leonsis’s Monumental Sports, which also owns the Washington Capitals, Mystics and Wizards. A representative of Monumental Sports could not be immediately reached for comment. The Valor plays home games at Capital One Arena in the District.

The league cited “financial constraints” imposed upon it from previous operations of the AFL, as well as a multimillion-dollar lawsuit from an insurance company that provided workers’ compensation coverage between 2009 and 2012. That lawsuit, filed earlier this month in New York State Supreme Court, claims that the league failed to, among other things, pay all of its premiums and carry out the terms of a previous financial settlement with the company.

“The financial challenges we are now dealing with do not, however, reflect the determined efforts of our current shareholders to maintain the viability of the AFL,” Boe said. “Our shareholders have made significant investments to restructure and re-launch the AFL and make it successful.

“Additionally, they have continued to work actively with the League office to grow the sport in their respective markets. Every touchdown celebrated and every ArenaBowl trophy ever hoisted can be credited to their efforts and to our incredibly loyal and growing fanbase.”

Official statement from the Arena Football League.https://t.co/XQxxZWyDFZ pic.twitter.com/RMymMIEMW5 — Arena Football League (@OfficialAFL) October 30, 2019

The other four teams in the AFL include the Albany Empire, which won ArenaBowl XXXII in August; the Philadelphia Soul; the Atlantic City Blackjacks and the Columbus Destroyers. The Atlantic City and Columbus teams were added this year to the league, which was founded in 1987, featured almost 20 teams at one point and has undergone several incarnations. This year’s 12-game regular season schedule ran from April through July.

Boe told the Albany Times Union that the AFL might pursue a touring business model similar to that of the Premier Lacrosse League, in which the teams travel together to different cities and stage mini-tournaments each weekend.

“We have been evaluating that as a potential model to go forward and keep the league alive,” the commissioner said. “I hesitate to say that we have a sense that that is likely to be successful. It’s the thing that we’re looking at. We really don’t see an alternative to that.”

Boe, whose ties to Leonsis date back to their time together at AOL, was an executive vice president and general counsel for Monumental before becoming the AFL’s commissioner last year. Leonsis told The Post last year that if his company didn’t “step in” with a major investment, including the 2017 debuts of the Valor and the Brigade, the league “probably would have died.”

The Valor defeated the Brigade in 2018 for the ArenaBowl title, staged at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

“The AFL is not folding,” Ron Jaworski, a former NFL quarterback who is a majority owner of the Soul, told the Press of Atlantic City via text message Tuesday night. “We are ceasing local operations and all teams will be operated through the AFL office as we look to find new investors.”

The Times Union reported that while all AFL players have been free agents since the season ended, per the league’s collective bargaining agreement, team employees will receive two weeks’ pay.

“All of us are going to keep playing until time runs out. No one’s quitting yet,” Boe told the newspaper. “I can’t tell you that I think the odds are good, but no one is quitting.

“You play until the final gun goes off, and that’s what we’re going to do. If we can come up with a way to keep the league going that makes sense for everyone, then we would do that.”

