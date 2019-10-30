The good news is Jackson doesn’t just score points through the air. He has 83 carries for 576 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, too, perhaps mitigating some of the risk.

If you are looking to replace Jackson on your roster, be aware the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints are all off this week, further thinning the pool of viable replacements.

Start

Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions

Stafford is producing a career-high passer rating (105.3) and faces an Oakland defense that ranks second-to-last for its ability to rush the passer and defend the pass in coverage per the game charters at Pro Football Focus.

During the 175 drop backs when Stafford hasn’t faced pass pressure, he has completed 73 percent of his passes for 1,637 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions, leading to a 120.4 passer rating.

Now in his 11th NFL season, @Lions QB Matthew Stafford's excellent outing vs the Giants moved him into 6th on this list of QBs to put up a consistent aerial attack in the first decade plus of their careers pic.twitter.com/015gnOQNSE — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 28, 2019

Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills

Beasley is tied with John Brown for the most targets on the team (53) among Buffalo’s receivers, which should result in a productive day against Washington’s pass defense, which allows 24 points per game (10th-most) to wideouts this season.

Plus, only the Los Angeles Chargers are allowing a higher catch rate to wide receivers than Washington is in 2019.

David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

Montgomery is coming off his best game of the season, 147 total yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and should continue producing at a high level this week against Philadelphia. Ezekiel Elliott, Aaron Jones, Le’Veon Bell, Devin Singletary, Chris Thompson, Dalvin Cook and Kerryon Johnson all scored double-digit fantasy points against the Eagles this season.

Sit

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco’s defense has allowed the second-lowest passer rating against this season (58.0) and its top-ranked pass rush should give Murray fits in the pocket. And that’s terrible news for the Cardinals, as Arizona’s points per drive drop from 2.3 to 0.8 on drives featuring at least one sack of Murray this season, per data from TruMedia.

Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots

Michel played just 41 percent of the offensive snaps last week and has never seen more than half of the team’s offensive snaps all season. He does get the lion’s share of the red-zone carries (team-high 27, no one else has more than one) but Baltimore’s defense is the eighth-best in the red zone (50 percent). The Ravens are also stopping opposing rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage 22 percent of the time (seventh-best).

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

The New England Patriots have allowed opposing tight ends to catch 17 of 27 passes (63 percent) for 225 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions (70.8 passer rating). New England has also allowed a tight end to surpass 50 receiving yards just once this year.

