“I’m satisfied that, in Michael, we’ve got a player who knows how we do it here with the Cowboys,” Jones said Tuesday, speaking of the anthem in his weekly appearance on Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan station.

AD

AD

Bennett was acquired during the Cowboys’ bye week and was not in the locker room to speak with reporters after the first practice Tuesday. Coach Jason Garrett seemed confident that there would be no problems. “We don’t anticipate that being an issue,” he said. “We’re excited to have him here. … We anticipate him doing what all of our players do.”

Bennett and many other players began taking a knee, like Colin Kaepernick, or sitting to raise awareness of social injustice and racial inequality during the 2017 season, drawing the ire of President Trump. As the season wore on, owners and players met to discuss how to convert their advocacy to activism, while also ending the pregame protests.

Although Bennett typically did not stand when he was on the sideline, there were exceptions. He and other players sought to make it clear that they were not protesting the military, so Bennett and others stood when Veterans Day weekend and a Salute to Service game fell on consecutive weeks in 2017.

AD

AD

Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn abandoned his protest this season, no longer raising a fist during the anthem after being traded from Miami to Dallas during the offseason.

Read more on the NFL from The Post:

AD