On Oct. 13, 1925, the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the defending champion Washington Senators, 3-2, at Forbes Field, to even their best-of-seven series at three games apiece. Two days earlier, the Senators took a seemingly commanding 3-1 series lead behind a complete-game shutout by Walter Johnson, who pitched the final five innings in agony after straining his leg trying to stretch a single into a double.

AD

Despite his injury, the Senators planned to turn to Johnson in Game 7 at Forbes Field.

AD

“His leg still hurts,” Senators Manager Bucky Harris told reporters after Game 6. “But gosh, he don’t pitch with his leg. All we need is that good right arm of his and he’s ready to give us that.”

Pirates Manager Bill McKechnie was confident his team would prevail.

“I told you I thought we’d win, and I kept telling you that when we were losing and things looked darkest,” he said ahead of Game 7. “Things are brighter now, but I’m telling you again, we’ll win the series, because I feel we’ll beat them tomorrow, Johnson or no Johnson. He’s the only man they have to face us. And don’t think he’ll look any too good out there tomorrow. He’ll need everything he ever had to beat us, and I don’t think he can go into the box that way, with only two days of rest.”

AD

“We’ll beat ‘em sure tomorrow,” Pittsburgh first baseman Stuffy McInnis said. “We have them on the run now and we’re in better trim than they are. We’ll beat ‘em sure. Just wait and see.”

AD

Game 7 was scheduled for Oct. 14. The night before, Senators team president Clark Griffith lost the diamond out of his 1924 World Series ring at Pittsburgh’s Morrowfield hotel. A bellhop discovered it lying on the floor of a corridor and returned it to Griffith, who showed his appreciation — and his proclivity for superstition — by inviting the young man to Game 7. The 2019 Nationals have lucky promotional sunglasses. The 1925 Senators had a lucky bellhop.

“The Morrowfield today was without one perfectly good bellhop, while another mascot accompanied the Nats to Forbes Field,” The Washington Post reported. “And, needless to say, he will be right back there in the same capacity tomorrow.”

AD

Griffith was convinced the boy had a role in getting Game 7 postponed by due to rain, which gave Johnson an extra day to heal. Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, baseball’s commissioner, took his sweet time making the decision to push the game back a day.

“By the time he decided it would be impossible to play, everybody else had been convinced for half an hour, and the field was in such shape that the most appropriate announcement that could have been made was that Annette Kellerman would take a high dive off the flag pole in center field,” The Post reported.

“I figure that we got a mighty good break today when the weatherman butted in and washed out the game,” Roger Peckinpaugh, the American League MVP, wrote in a column for The Post the following day. “We were scheduled to work Walter Johnson on the mound, and our fate in the series depended upon the performance of the Old Master.”

AD

AD

Can you imagine waking up this morning to Anthony Rendon’s byline on the front of the Sports section? Senators star Goose Goslin also penned a piece that ran in The Post on the day of the rescheduled Game 7. The left fielder used his space to address newspaper reports that Pirates catcher Earl Smith had managed to get his goat with various antics behind the plate when Goslin came to bat during the series.

“That’s a lot of apple sauce,” Goslin wrote. “Smith simply is one of these ‘funny boys’ who gets a big kick out of trying to get smiles from the crowd. His imitation of flopping of wings, goose calls and such seem to have worried others worse than it has me. I think my batting record, which includes three home runs and a double out of my seven hits, proves that his antics have not upset me much. The fact is that I have been kidded by experts and have paid absolutely no attention to Earl’s amateurish efforts.”

Goslin noted that Griffith, the Senators’ president, had complained to commissioner Landis “on the grounds that Smith’s actions take away from the dignity of the game” and might lead to a fight or riot. “I can promise one thing,” Goslin wrote. “I don’t intend to start any trouble.”

AD

AD

Who wouldn’t read 500 words by Juan Soto on how carrying one’s bat to first base after a home run is actually good for the game?

Goslin concluded his column by expressing confidence in Johnson, the Senators’ 37-year-old ace, who earned the win in relief during Washington’s 4-3 triumph over the New York Giants in Game 7 of the World Series in 1924.

“That old boy is great when the stakes are big and I do not know of any bigger pot for him to shoot at than the one now at stake,” he wrote. “He will be right in there tomorrow and with a little help from us — which I guarantee he’ll get — should come home with the bacon.”

Before the game, Landis met with Harris, Peckinpaugh and Senators catcher Muddy Ruel, and demanded that they publicly apologize for criticizing the umpiring earlier in the series.

AD

AD

Goslin and the Senators staked Johnson to a 4-0 lead in the first inning of Game 7, but it wasn’t enough for the injured hurler in Washington’s eventual 9-7 loss. If only he had the benefit of a cortisone shot as the Nationals’ Game 7 starter, Max Scherzer, did after being scratched with neck spasms before Game 5 on Sunday.

Amid low-hanging clouds and smoke that “spread a misty curtain over the playing field,” Johnson allowed nine runs, five of them earned, on 15 hits, including nine for extra bases, over eight innings. Kiki Cuyler’s two-run double in the eighth was the deciding blow.

“Through it all he stood like a giant oak,” The Post’s N.W. Baxter reported. “Outwardly there was no sign of the weakness that was within. He pitched with the calmness and deliberation of a man intent upon his task. There was nothing to show that he heard the jeers and hooting of the crowd. There was no sign that told of the pain he suffered. But all of these things told, for under a sky that would have served him best had he been in full possession of his powers, he could not check the flood of hits that almost matched the rain drops as they fell.”

Read more on the Nationals:

AD

AD

AD