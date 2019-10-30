The staff then called upon Maryland’s third-stringer to finish the game, another blowout loss but one that featured a quarterback quandary that epitomized the injury woes at this position in recent years.

With the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines heading to College Park for Maryland’s ninth game of the season, there’s still not compete certainty as to who the Terps’ starter will be Saturday. That’s not because the staff hasn’t figured out who’s the best player. It’s that injuries have shattered all hope of stability.

“That's the one position where in a perfect world, you want a guy that is your guy,” Coach Michael Locksley said. “You build around him. You build around his skill set.”

This week, it appears Maryland will lean on its first-choice quarterback, Josh Jackson, the graduate transfer from Virginia Tech. He practiced with the first-team group Tuesday and said he feels back to himself. Jackson proved to be a reliable passer early in the season before he struggled a bit and then suffered a high ankle sprain against Rutgers. He’s had a few weeks to recover. Both Jackson and Locksley seem optimistic.

But then again, Locksley said last week Jackson had returned to 100 percent and would play against Minnesota. Jackson did indeed play, but only for three snaps. Locksley decided to revert to backup Tyrrell Pigrome on the following series. When Jackson spoke with Locksley on the sideline after missing his receiver on third down, Locksley said, “I didn't really feel like he had his confidence.”

So Pigrome led the team until he hurt his knee. Tyler DeSue finished the game after spending the week primarily working with the scout team.

From his teammates’ perspective, DeSue’s outing showed “a lot of guts,” senior offensive lineman Ellis McKennie said, noting DeSue’s first career touchdown, a 59-yard pass to running back Tayon Fleet-Davis. DeSue had hardly worked with the second-team offense in the week leading up to the game, one in which he ultimately took a significant number of snaps for Maryland.

“They try to teach everybody everything we're going to run,” said DeSue, who threw for 88 yards while completing four of his 12 passes. “I knew what we were doing conceptually, but I hadn't seen it all week. It's still no excuse. … Getting put in the game, it was a little bit of a shock at first, trying to figure out how the looks were and what it looked like in person, rather than just seeing it on film.”

Before the season, just after Jackson earned the starting job, he downplayed his school’s history of injuries at the position, joking that Maryland didn’t mention that in the recruiting pitch.

Pigrome has played all the roles in the position’s revolving door. In 2017, Pigrome earned the starting job but tore his ACL during the opener against Texas. The next season, Kasim Hill, who has since transferred to Tennessee, received the spot ahead of Pigrome, but Pigrome stepped in as the starter for the final two games after Hill tore his ACL. This year, Pigrome has started three games and dealt with minor injuries, most recently a hyperextended knee against Minnesota. Pigrome practiced in a limited capacity Tuesday, taking part in primarily individual drills, but he hopes he will be available Saturday.

After watching all those injuries unfold over the past few years, a reporter asked whether Pigrome has ever thought that they’ve — then Pigrome chimes in to finish the question — “got bad luck here? Yeah,” he said, laughing. “I said that before. I’m just joking about it. It’s kind of weird here, though.”

Fortunately for Maryland, this year’s setbacks haven’t been of the season-ending variety. Jackson’s ankle injury sparked concern when it took few minutes before trainers helped him off the field. Jackson broke his fibula last year at Virginia Tech, and those moments on the turf at Rutgers prompted some flashbacks for Maryland’s starter.

With the injury last week, Pigrome knew immediately he hadn’t torn his ACL like he did in 2017. (“The ACL pop is different,” he said. “You’re going to know when you mess that up.”) In Maryland’s previous matchup against Indiana, Pigrome limped off the field and into the injury tent, but he returned for the following drive. After that game, Pigrome said he felt a pop in his same knee but still not one that indicates torn ligaments. (“That’s a different pop, too,” he said, showing off the topical expertise no player wants to have.)

As Pigrome compared the injuries and wondered about the fate of quarterbacks who enter this program, his optimism never wavered. He’s confident he’ll be back soon. Jackson shrugged off any concerns, too, preferring to instead worry about this game in front of him. Perhaps then, if Jackson does show he’s returned to full strength against Michigan, this quarterback carousel will finally stop turning.

