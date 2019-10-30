AD

So then of course Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer anyway. And then Nats Manager Dave Martinez got ejected during the seventh-inning stretch for continuing his debate with the umpires.

We should have seen it coming: Right as the game was starting, The Post’s Thomas Boswell — who has seen some stuff in his decades as a baseball scribe — reminded us of all the wild, wacky things that have happened during World Series Game 6s.

Historically, Game Six has produced some of the greatest World Series games ever played. '11 (St. L 10, Tex 9, 11 IP. '02 Angel comeback. '91: Kirby Puckett Game. '86: Bill Buckner. '85: Ump Don Denkinger. '77: Reggie 3 HR. '75: Fisk. On and on. "Play ball." — Thomas Boswell (@ThomasBoswellWP) October 30, 2019

Rearranging the order a bit, let’s run down Boz’s list, shall we?

1986: Bill Buckner

After a 10-pitch at-bat that already saw the Mets tie the score on a Bob Stanley wild pitch, Mookie Wilson’s dribbler in the bottom of the 10th somehow found daylight between Bill Buckner’s glove and the dirt, allowing Ray Knight to score and giving New York an improbable win. The Mets won Game 7, too. And the Red Sox’ October woes would continue for nearly another two decades.

1985: Don Denkinger’s bad call

One year earlier, the Cardinals were three outs away from their 10th World Series title before Denkinger’s clearly incorrect call at first led to a cascade of misfortune for the Redbirds. After Jorge Orta “beat” the throw to first, Jack Clark dropped a pop fly in foul territory, Steve Balboni singled, Darrell Porter allowed a passed ball and Dane Iorg’s single provided the winning runs in a 2-1 Royals win. The next night, the Cardinals would come completely unraveled with Denkinger working home plate: He ejected Manager Whitey Herzog and pitcher Joaquin Andujar, though it hardly mattered in a game St. Louis lost, 11-0.

1977: Three pitches, three home runs

Reggie Jackson’s first at-bat in 1977 Game 6 against the Dodgers ended in a four-pitch walk. He would see three pitches total over his next three trips to the plate, each of them resulting in a home run and earning him the eventual nickname “Mr. October.” (He also had homered on the first pitch of his final at-bat in Game 5, meaning he hit a home run on four consecutive strikes pitched to him.) The Yankees won the series in six games.

1975: Carlton Fisk waves it fair

Fisk hand-waved the ball into the Fenway Park foul pole in the 12th inning against the Reds, a pantomime memorably captured by a camera NBC had installed inside the Green Monster in left field. (Whether cameraman Lou Gerard stayed on Fisk instead of following the ball because he was frozen in fear of a Fenway Park rat remains a matter of debate.) The Red Sox, though, would go on to lose Game 7.

1991: Kirby Puckett and ‘we’ll see you tomorrow night’

Before leading off the 11th inning against the Braves, Puckett told teammate Chili Davis that he planned to bunt his way on base, to which Davis replied: “Bunt? Bunt my you know what. Get up there, get a good change-up, a hanging change-up and hit it out. Let’s go home.” And on a night in which Puckett also finished a double shy of the cycle and drove in three runs, he did as his teammate asked, prompting CBS announcer Joe Buck’s memorable call of “and we’ll see you tomorrow night.” The Twins one again in Game 7, again in extra innings.

2011: Cardinals come back again and again and again and again and again

The Cardinals erased a Rangers lead in the first inning, and in the third inning, and in the sixth inning. Then, trailing by two in the bottom of the ninth and down to their final strike, the Cardinals’ David Freese tripled to send the game into extra innings. Naturally, Texas scored two in the top of the 10th and again was one strike away from its first World Series title, but naturally, the Cardinals again tied the score on Lance Berkman’s single. Freese would then end it in the 11th with a solo homer, and the Cardinals would win it all the next night. It was the first time in World Series history that a team came back from two different two-run deficits in the ninth inning or later in the same game.

2002: Angels’ historic comeback

Down 5-0, the Angels got three back on a Scott Spiezio home run in the bottom of the seventh and then manufactured three more in the bottom of the eighth, the last two off Giants closer Robb Nen, who had the most saves in all of baseball from 2000 to 2002. The five-run comeback was the largest in a World Series elimination game, and the Angels would cruise to their first World Series title the next night.

