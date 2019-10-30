There was something fitting about that, with the road team winning all seven games of this World Series, and with the Nationals winning their final eight road playoff games. Next up: a party.

“I told the boys, one more,” Manager Dave Martinez said then. “Let’s have one more champagne pop, and it will be a lot more gratifying than this one.”

“I don’t mind you guys having fun and celebrating,” Martinez said he told his players early in the season. “Hey, you earned the right to do it.”

The World Series celebration figures to be the most delirious yet, and it likely won’t end in Houston. Remember what the Caps did with their Stanley Cup?

The World Series trophy was rolled into the Nationals’ clubhouse during the bottom of the eighth inning, with Washington leading 4-2 and Patrick Corbin in the midst of his third scoreless inning of relief.

Trophy rolled into the Nats Clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/XHLmSfTCD7 — dckerNBC4 (@dckerNBC4) October 31, 2019

After the Nationals added a couple insurance runs in the top of the ninth, Daniel Hudson retired the Astros in order, and struck out Michael Brantley for the final out, to officially kick off the celebration.

GO CRAZY, DC!!!



For the first time EVER, the @Nationals are world champs! pic.twitter.com/RpsDfq8OCL — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 31, 2019

“It just means I’m part of the greatest team in 2019,” an ecstatic and emotional Max Scherzer, who got the start for the Nationals and allowed two runs in five innings, told Fox’s Ken Rosenthal shortly after the celebration began. “These guys, they battled, it didn’t matter. It was stay in the fight. That was our motto. It was the next guy up. Everybody gave it their all. ... We took it all the way and we won the whole thing."

Max Scherzer is in tears. He’s crying. Nobody puts more into this than he does. And nobody deserves this more. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) October 31, 2019

“We stuck together, I know that,” Anthony Rendon, who got the Nationals on the board with a solo home run in the seventh inning, told Fox’s Tom Verducci. “When we had nothing left to lose, when people had written us off and we were facing elimination games where people thought we shouldn’t have even been there in the first place, we just kept on fighting and happened to come out on top.”

“The dream came true, and we did it for the fans of Washington,” Ted Lerner, the Nationals’ founding principle owner, said at the start of the on-field trophy presentation.

